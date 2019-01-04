World
  7. PANPURI Hot Spring / A-ASTERISK

PANPURI Hot Spring / A-ASTERISK

  • 20:00 - 4 January, 2019
PANPURI Hot Spring / A-ASTERISK
© W Workspace
© W Workspace

  • Architects

    A-ASTERISK

  • Location

    12th Floor, Gaysorn Urban Retreat, Gaysorn Village  Ploenchit Road, Lumpini, Pathumwan,  Bangkok 10330, Thailand

  • Architect in Charge

    NAKAMURA Nobuhiro

  • Design Team

    SHIGENO Yuji, TOISHI Keiko, YE Youhao (A-ASTERISK); Saran Chaiyasuta, Prachaya Vanagul, Sira Chaichitwanitkun, Nuttapong Arunothai (Sunday Architects); KAKUDATE Masahide, TAKEUCHI Toshio (Bonbori lighting architect and associates)

  • Area

    1357.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    W Workspace

© W Workspace

© W Workspace
© W Workspace

Text description provided by the architects. We have designed Onsen, public bath, for the leading spa brand Panpuri which is located on 12th floor of a high-rise building in Bangkok, Thailand.

© W Workspace
© W Workspace

When we visited the site first time, we recognized the outdoor view from the site was magnificent. Therefore, we have focused on customers to enjoy the views, not to create decorative interior.

Plan
Plan

Not to distract the views, the bath tubs are located near the curtainwall in black color scheme with a white frame. The white frame is not only to emphasize the functions of bathing and body washing, it became a frame of the outside view. And in the evening the water surface is lit and reflected to the frame to create a magnificent atmosphere.

© W Workspace
© W Workspace
Section
Section
© W Workspace
© W Workspace

In addition, we have considered technical aspects such as lighting to be less disturbing for night views, additional structural to support the weight of bath, mechanical system to work well under the limited existing conditions.

© W Workspace
© W Workspace

The view of Bangkok from bath, this is truly a unique experience and symbolized the Panpuri’s concept “Your Optimum Self Realized”.

© W Workspace
© W Workspace

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "PANPURI Hot Spring / A-ASTERISK" 04 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900895/panpuri-hot-spring-a-asterisk/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© W Workspace

PANPURI 曼谷温泉酒店 / A-ASTERISK

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

