Baiming Xiangnanli / Centaland

  • 19:00 - 29 August, 2018
Baiming Xiangnanli / Centaland
Baiming Xiangnanli / Centaland, © Zhi Chen
© Zhi Chen

© Zhi Chen © Zhi Chen © Zhi Chen © Zhi Chen + 32

  • Architects

    Centaland

  • Location

    199 Wanxiang S Rd, Wuhou District, Chengdu City, Sichuan Province, China

  • Architect in Charge

    Tong Gan, Defeng Zhou

  • Design Team

    Huafeng Shi, Zhilin Xia, Jiahui Zheng, Minghua Cai, Dongying Yu

  • Photography

    Zhi Chen

  • Client

    Baiming Properties

  • Area

    114258.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Zhi Chen
© Zhi Chen
© Zhi Chen

Text description provided by the architects. Chengdu Baiming Xiangnanli is located in the south group of Tianfu New City Station in Chengdu. It connects to the Third Ring Road in the north and the city expressway in the south. It is less than 10 kilometers from Chengdu city center and Chengdu International Airport.

© Zhi Chen
© Zhi Chen

The project consists of three programs: commercial, office and hotel. It is a commercial project integrating office, catering, leisure and entertainment. The architectural style reflects the inclusive, open and rich urban vibe of the Chinese city. It is a fusion of Chinese and Western styles and combines the traditional Shanghai Shikumen style with modern touch. It is an artwork symbolizing the intersection of East and West.

© Zhi Chen
© Zhi Chen
Courtesy of Centaland
Courtesy of Centaland
© Zhi Chen
© Zhi Chen

The commercial and office buildings are relatively independent and organic. The commercial building is located on the south side of the plot, and the hotel and office are on the west and north sides. The commercial building has smooth continuity and clear direction. Consumers can walk through the entire block along the line and travel around. All the blocks can be covered to form an uninterrupted business atmosphere, which maximizes ecnomic value.

© Zhi Chen
© Zhi Chen
© Zhi Chen
© Zhi Chen

Connected to the business district of the mansion, there is JIC Jiachen International Center and the Hyatt Hyatt Group. The two high-rise buildings are in an L-shape, forming a semi-open space for the business. JIC Jiachen International Center is the first building in Chengdu to receive the highest level certification in the US Green Building Council LEED (CS System) assessment. It is also the seventh green building in China to receive this certification in China.

© Zhi Chen
© Zhi Chen

The public hall is inspired by the architectural style of Shikumen in Shanghai in the 1920s and 1930s. The facade is made of blue bricks or red bricks. The door frame is made of stone, and the door leaf is made of solid black wood. The outer wall has a carved pattern from western architecture, and the triangle and round shapes on the door. The curved door decoration is also mostly Western.

© Zhi Chen
© Zhi Chen

The façade of office and hotel is mainly based on modern architectural style. The glass curtain wall and the vertical aluminum alloy rods form a contrast. This modern architectural style contrasts with the classical architectural style of the business building, highlighting the sense of history and weight. The high-rise podium part echoes the mansion, reflecting a sense of fashion. 

© Zhi Chen
© Zhi Chen

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Centaland
Office

Product:

Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Mixed Use Architecture China
Cite: "Baiming Xiangnanli / Centaland" 29 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900837/baiming-xiangnanli-centaland/> ISSN 0719-8884

