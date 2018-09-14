World
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  • 17:00 - 14 September, 2018
Simons Center for Systems Biology / Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects, © Brian Rose
© Brian Rose

© Brian Rose © Brian Rose © Brian Rose © Brian Rose + 15

  • Architects

    Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects

  • Location

    Princeton, NJ, United States

  • Lead Architects

    Rafael Pelli, David Hess, Magdalena Kowalska

  • Design Team Leader

    David Hess, AIA, LEED AP BD+C

  • Senior Design Principal

    Rafael Pelli, FAIA, LEED AP

  • Project Architect

    Magdalena Kowalska, LEED AP BD+C

  • Area

    13740.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2007

  • Photographs

    Brian Rose

  • General Contractor

    Barr & Barr Inc.

  • Civil Engineering

    Van Note-Harvey Associates, P.C.

  • Cost Consulting

    Vermeulens

  • Geotechnical Engineering

    Melick-Tully and Associates

  • Graphics/Signage Design

    Architectural Sign Associates

  • Landscape Architecture

    Coen + Partners

  • Lighting Design

    Filament 33

  • MEP Engineering

    Princeton Engineering Group LLC

  • Structural Engineering

    Robert Silman Associates

  • Traffic, Transportation, and Parking Planning

    BFJ Planning

  • Client

    Institute for Advanced Study
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Brian Rose
© Brian Rose

Text description provided by the architects. The new home for the Simons Center for Systems Biology at the Institute for Advanced Study (IAS), designed as an addition, seamlessly integrates with the existing three-storey Bloomberg Hall. Configured to eliminate corridors, the building has offices for faculty members, visiting scholars, and administrative staff as well as formal and informal meetings spaces.  The programmatically distinct lower floor contains the campus wide IAS computer center.

Context Plan
Context Plan
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan

The majority of rooms in the Simons Center surround a double height space. The combined lobby, library and stair hall encourages the kind of interactions crucial to the interdisciplinary mission of the Center. Meeting spaces strategically located around this core draw occupants towards daylight and landscape views. A large terrace overlooks a new courtyard featuring a sculpture by artist Richard Long, and creates a protected, intimate and sunlit outdoor meeting area.

© Brian Rose
© Brian Rose

The Simons Center incorporates many sustainable design features and strategies to reduce the overall environmental impact. These include: the first green roof in Princeton Township providing storm water management without adding new storm water structures or retention ponds; all interior building materials selected for low or no volatile organic compounds; an innovative mechanical system developed to optimize energy use by re-using waste heat from the computing center; occupancy sensors for lighting, temperature, and fresh air levels.

Diagram Ventilation
Diagram Ventilation

The Simons Center reinterprets the proportions and details of the original IAS pavilions, and takes advantage of its sloped site to create a courtyard connection to the existing Bloomberg Hall.

© Brian Rose
© Brian Rose

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "Simons Center for Systems Biology / Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects" 14 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900522/simons-center-for-systems-biology-pelli-clarke-pelli-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

