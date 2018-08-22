Filter Life / Waterfrom Design

+ 33

Architects Waterfrom Design

Location Chung Hsing St, Ming Hsiung Village, Jiayi, Taiwan

Architect in Charge Nic Lee

Design Team Richard Kuo, Zona Chen

Area 900.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Kuomin Lee

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. The brand specializing in water dispenser production and sales was given a new younger and more fashiona-ble image under the management of the second generation ownership. Waterfrom Design transforms the per-spective of space in the 30-year factory as if it were water.

Deconstructing the filtration cycle is a complex process, and layers are used to separate spaces based on the concept of “water filtration” in the water making process. Light materials such as barcode glass and mesh are used for partitioning, and vertical and horizontal routes pass through and overlap like the water treatment process. Table lamps and railings are decorated with bright and saturated colors. The spatial direction and linear rhythm are guided through the layout of work ta-bles, pipelines, and steel beams.

Save this picture! Open office area. Image © Kuomin Lee

The stainless steel block shaped structure at the entrance is polished by hand and glistens like water ripples. The reception counter and outdoor signboard wall are made from cement and have layers of water wave patterns. Along with the wall full of the filtering material activated carbon, as if they begin to tell the story of this space.

REBIRTH

The base was originally storage space, the structure and layout of the old building was retained, and the light lemon yellow color of the fence reveals the ambition for a brand rebirth. Semi-transparent U-shaped glass has replaced the iron sheets and windows at the front, eliminating the common issue of factories being dark. The shifting lights pass through the glass wall and form a variety of rosy colors.

Together with the rich colors of the factory wall next to it, they form a modern façade that is minimalism with aesthetic colors. The recycling structure made from transparent plastic sheets becomes a light emitting building when sunlight shines on it, performing the performance art of recycling in the front courtyard.

FLUID

The middle of the space is a laboratory built with glass, the laboratory’s table is made from steel, veneer, and hollow boards symbolize the corporate culture of innovation and research & development, showing the dy-namic process through a circular route surrounded by lamps. Exposed gray pipes and colored glass that reflect on each other in the block-shaped office space above create a depth of view similar to filters, and increase the spatial depth and temperature of the second floor. The hand-painted curved wall of the hallway and lights hanging in the rest area deconstruct the symbols of water twisting, turning and overflowing.