  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Kendle Design Collaborative
  6. 2016
  7. Desert Wash / Kendle Design Collaborative

Desert Wash / Kendle Design Collaborative

  • 11:00 - 14 August, 2018
Desert Wash / Kendle Design Collaborative
Desert Wash / Kendle Design Collaborative, © Chibi Moku
© Chibi Moku

© Chibi Moku © Michael Woodall © Chibi Moku © Michael Woodall + 29

© Michael Woodall
© Michael Woodall
Site Plan
Site Plan

Text description provided by the architects. Desert wash. A home where the line between inside and out is so blurred that nature sometimes comes crawling into your room. Take a moment and watch the video on Desert Wash, a home designed by Kendle Design Collaborative. It will change your perspective about what site sensitive modern architecture can be.

© Chibi Moku
© Chibi Moku
© Chibi Moku
© Chibi Moku

Desert Wash is a unique modern home designed to celebrate nature and desert living. A home that turns an unwelcome obstacle for traditional residential design, a desert wash which periodically floods throughout the year, into a focal feature of natural beauty that delights and inspires a young energetic family, teaching life lessons everyday about living as one with nature.

© Michael Woodall
© Michael Woodall

Rammed earth walls, expansive glass and floating steel and wood clad roofs shelter a family in modern beauty and provide the perfect backdrop for their extensive collection of art and Asian artifacts. The video is a perfect example of how everyday living in the desert, amongst natures ever changing wonder, can be.

© Michael Woodall
© Michael Woodall

Desert wash uses the indigenous materials of the site to define the main living spaces. Rammed earth walls brings the earth to the interior. Welcoming one into the home and unifying it with nature simeltamously. Throughout the home you experience the site sensitivity of the project through its unique pallets and how the residence respects the natural qualities of the site. The home nestles its self into the earth while also respecting the natural topography of the site by spanning over the ancient wash.

© Michael Woodall
© Michael Woodall

Kendle Design Collaborative
Cite: "Desert Wash / Kendle Design Collaborative" 14 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899962/desert-wash-kendle-design-collaborative/> ISSN 0719-8884

