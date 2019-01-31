RIKAS / 3DM Architecture

+ 52

Architects 3DM Architecture

Location Swieqi, Malta

Category Houses Interiors

Lead Architect Maurizio Ascione

Design Team Rebecca Vella, Miguel Petrovic

Collaborators ICI Ltd

Area 2000.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Miguel Petrovic

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. RIKAS, placed on a site of nine hundred square meters in Madliena, is home to a lively young couple and two children. The concept from the very initial stages revolved around purity and boldness in design. The form of the building is essentially a reaction to the site on which it is situated, whereas the interiors were the tool used to bridge the gap between the aesthetic and function of the different spaces within the building.

This design is a means through which one may investigate the importance of natural factors - such as creating interesting spaces using light and shadow: a concept reminiscent of the Renaissance period and the ‘Chiaroscuro’ technique. At ground floor, the interior is flooded with natural light, entering through the floor-to-ceiling apertures - with the idea of the inside and outside merging to become one space. However a degree of flexibility was allowed for, through the use of controllable fabric screens which, when lowered, change the space into one which is more intimate and private. Natural Light infiltrates all four levels of the house, through two courtyards, which also serve to passively ventilate the house.

The different spaces within this family home were designed with the client - each and every intervention aimed at giving them full ownership and comfort within the property. Using materials and lighting, for example, to differentiate between areas of the house, a coherent design was maintained all throughout, while securing a balance between aesthetic design and the clients’ daily needs.

Architectural Detailing, was considered as a means to subconsciously affect the way the space is perceived and, thus, subtly determining activities. Ultimately the design of the house was approached, in such a way to find a balance, and define the functions, of the house and its atmospheres.