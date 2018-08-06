The Courtyard / M9 Design Studio

+ 25

Architects M9 Design Studio

Location Bengaluru, India

Lead Architects Nischal Abhaykumar and Jesal Pathak

Team Preethi B Raju, Karamveer Singh

Project Year 2018

Photographs Shamanth Patil Photography

Manufacturers Loading...

Contractor Spectra Fab

New Building Area 3500 sqft.

Site Area 6000 sqft.

Client Akhila Srinivas and Sharath Reddy More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The site previously formed part of the garden of a house occupied by the clients' grandparents. The design of the new building was intended to minimize its impact on this existing house, both during and after its construction. A desire to maintain a connection with the existing house informed the decision to keep as much of the existing garden area as possible, and to position the entrance to the new building so it opens onto this space.

We aimed to create a unique building using mass-produced components – we all want high-quality products, but at a cheap price and with a short execution timeline. Rectangular in a plan, the two-story building features a flat roof, corrugated metal walls, and a mild steel frame. Corrugated polycarbonate sheet facade encases the multi-purpose event space on the first floor. We used a thin and translucent material to replace the regular exterior walls, where natural light can be maximized in the interior space.

The inside of this polycarbonate sheet facade is lined by rich textured drapes to control the amount of natural light inside during specific shows and events. Windows are made from the same material as the walls, so they don't offer any additional light but can be opened to let fresh air into the building. At night, lights glowing from within transform the building into a huge light-box along the streetscape. A steel structure made up of I-beams is on show inside the building and has been painted black. Deck sheet ceilings are left exposed, while the floors encompass a mixture of concrete and timber.