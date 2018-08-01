World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. Max-A Arquitectura + Arquitectura del Paisaje
  6. 2018
  7. House Viejo III / Max-A Arquitectura + Arquitectura del Paisaje

House Viejo III / Max-A Arquitectura + Arquitectura del Paisaje

  • 09:00 - 1 August, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House Viejo III / Max-A Arquitectura + Arquitectura del Paisaje
Save this picture!
House Viejo III / Max-A Arquitectura + Arquitectura del Paisaje, © Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

© Nico Saieh © Nico Saieh © Nico Saieh © Nico Saieh + 18

  • Collaborating Architect

    Sergio Jarpa

  • Construction

    Constructora Seus

  • Structure

    Alberto Ramírez

  • Lighting

    Paula Martínez, Interdesign
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

Text description provided by the architects. The commission – to alter + expand an existing house, updating its standards while working with a reduced budget and constrained site. The project responds to the existing use of brick in an abstraction of straight lines, transparencies and levitating volumes. 

Save this picture!
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

The main entryway and public programs are in the lower level. In the upper level, the original aggregation of roof shapes is replaced by a light-filled volume that houses the master bedroom, gaining views of the lush garden and Santiago’s surrounding hills.

Save this picture!
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh
Save this picture!
Floor Plan 1
Floor Plan 1
Save this picture!
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

The resulting brick structure spans the length of the site, the southern façade playing with brick solids and semitransparency’s to create a sense of security and privacy from within; the northern façade with floor to ceiling windows, creating luminous and uninterrupted living space with the garden as a backdrop.

Save this picture!
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Max-A Arquitectura + Arquitectura del Paisaje
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Chile
Cite: "House Viejo III / Max-A Arquitectura + Arquitectura del Paisaje" [Casa Viejo III / Max-A Arquitectura + Arquitectura del Paisaje] 01 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899270/house-viejo-iii-max-a-arquitectura-plus-arquitectura-del-paisaje/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »