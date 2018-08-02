World
JI House / Sergio Sebastián arquitecto

  • 05:00 - 2 August, 2018
JI House / Sergio Sebastián arquitecto
JI House / Sergio Sebastián arquitecto, © Irene Ruiz Bazán
© Irene Ruiz Bazán

© Irene Ruiz Bazán © Irene Ruiz Bazán © Irene Ruiz Bazán © Irene Ruiz Bazán + 30

  • Architect

    Sergio Sebastián arquitecto

  • Location

    Leciñena, Spain

  • Architects in Charge

    Sergio Sebastián Franco

  • Design Team

    Pilar Villuendas, Victoria González, Ivan P.Martín, Alejandro Alda, Giorgio Bernardi

  • Area

    247.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Irene Ruiz Bazán

  • Technical Architect

    Pablo Sebastián Franco

  • Construction

    ATC Constructora

  • Structural Calculation

    Manrique&Matute
© Irene Ruiz Bazán
© Irene Ruiz Bazán

Text description provided by the architects. House JI’ is a reinterpretation of a traditional housing model in Leciñena, a small village in the heart of Monegros desert. Behind the walls is a village inside a village.

Cortesía de Sergio Sebastián arquitecto
Cortesía de Sergio Sebastián arquitecto
Cortesía de Sergio Sebastián arquitecto
Cortesía de Sergio Sebastián arquitecto

A house like so many others sunken in the terrain, hidden between tall white walls finished with tile, protected from the dust and wind with rough resistant rendering and brimming with life in the interior patios. Its relationship with the paths and streets that surround it is facilitated by large wooden gates.

Model
Model
© Irene Ruiz Bazán
© Irene Ruiz Bazán
Isometric
Isometric

Every function of the house itself, and space  of each resident, associated in a constructive and composite way with a house. Seen in their original or archetypal context, with a gabled roof, the powerful presence of the space connecting them to the exterior with a simple, almost rudimentary construction, the houses host the different rooms.

© Irene Ruiz Bazán
© Irene Ruiz Bazán
Elevations + Sections
Elevations + Sections
© Irene Ruiz Bazán
© Irene Ruiz Bazán
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Irene Ruiz Bazán
© Irene Ruiz Bazán

Enveloping these little houses is a communal space that links them, inside and outside. Inside, these ‘streets’ and ‘squares’ host the shared living spaces—such as a living room, hall, play room— in a single construction.

Constructive section 01
Constructive section 01

