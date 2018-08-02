World
i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Higher Education
  4. Spain
  5. b720 Fermín Vázquez Arquitectos
  6. 2018
  7. Lycée Français Maternelle in Barcelona / b720 Fermín Vázquez Arquitectos

Lycée Français Maternelle in Barcelona / b720 Fermín Vázquez Arquitectos

  • 02:00 - 2 August, 2018
Lycée Français Maternelle in Barcelona / b720 Fermín Vázquez Arquitectos
Lycée Français Maternelle in Barcelona / b720 Fermín Vázquez Arquitectos, © Simón García
© Simón García

© Simón García

  • Structures

    BIS Structures

  • Installations

    JG Ingenieros

  • Promotor

    AEFE

  • Constructor

    GPVSA

  • Direction of Execution

    Técnica G3
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Simón García
© Simón García

Text description provided by the architects. The existing school was the result of additions of temporary buildings over many years around two villas of the early twentieth century. The new set brings forward a dialogue between the historical school and the new one. A visual and programmatic relationship is established between both buildings, through a porch that allows indoor communication connecting them with a space under which to shelter in case of rain.

© Simón García
© Simón García

The formal resolution of the new building evokes the volumetric shapes of the villas through the rounding of its corners establishing a formal relationship without necessarily subordinating itself to a historicist imitation. The scheme of a large central courtyard of games and perimeter spaces is preserved.

© Simón García
© Simón García
Section
Section
© Simón García
© Simón García

The new building is developed in four levels. A semi-basement level that takes advantage of the unevenness between the garden (playground) and the street, to create a direct access which is partially covered, and an outside waiting area for families and children. From here you can access to the interior of the new school and to the garden externally by stairs and ramp. The classrooms are located in the three upper levels. Each floor of the building is intended for a school level. The project locates all the classrooms in the new building, while the common uses: media library, music room and administration areas are located in the preserved and restored villa.

© Simón García
© Simón García
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Simón García
© Simón García

The image of the facade is made by an envelope of vertical slats that run along the entire perimeter of the building. The position, orientation and separation of these slats have been studied to provide optimum solar protection, and highly efficient in their environmental, thermal and durability behaviour. The chromatic and proportional game is the result of a useful and continuous dialogue with the client who have a clear will of including colour in the project.

© Simón García
© Simón García

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
b720 Fermín Vázquez Arquitectos
Office

Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Higher Education Spain
Cite: "Lycée Français Maternelle in Barcelona / b720 Fermín Vázquez Arquitectos" [Lycée Français Maternelle en Barcelona / b720 Fermín Vázquez Arquitectos] 02 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899218/lycee-francais-maternelle-in-barcelona-b720-fermin-vazquez-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

