  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Other
  4. Canada
  5. Cumulus Architects
  6. 2018
  CN Tower Reboot / Cumulus Architects

CN Tower Reboot / Cumulus Architects

  21:00 - 17 September, 2018
CN Tower Reboot / Cumulus Architects
© Lisa Logan
© Lisa Logan

© Lisa Logan

  • Architects

    Cumulus Architects

  • Location

    301 Front St W, Toronto, ON M5V 2T6, Canada

  • Lead Architect

    Sheldon Catarino

  • Designer

    Carolina Mellado

  • Designers

    Kyle Benassi, Nathaniel Mendiola, Mitchell Martyn, Denis Lemieux

  • Area

    10441.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Lisa Logan

  • Electrical Consultant

    Mulvey and Banani International Inc.

  • Structural Consultant

    Read Jones Christoffersen

  • Mechanical Consultant

    The Mitchell Partnership Inc.

  • Audio/Visual

    Westbury International

  • Millworker

    Woodbecker, Guide, Holman

  • Constructor

    PCL Construction

  • Hospitality Designer

    MacKayWong
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Lisa Logan
© Lisa Logan

Text description provided by the architects. Cumulus and MackayWong, aims to upgrade the Canadian landmark and create a world-renowned viewing experience. The design concept revolves around the idea of uncluttering and releasing the perimeter edge of the observation level to maximize the impact of views and provide universal access for everyone, including those with mobility challenges. Reflective surfaces are added to extend the height of the space, and a flexible distributed audio-visual solution with infrastructure that accommodates scalability is included. A new glass floor has also been installed directly above the Tower’s original glass floor, providing a two-tier vertical view toward the ground.

© Lisa Logan
© Lisa Logan
© Lisa Logan
© Lisa Logan

Time capsule and signage displays have been added to provide educational content to visitors. Food and beverage areas are divided into three hubs – the “Waterfront Hub”, the “City Hub” and the “Lake Hub” – based on their location. Dispersing food and beverage from the former single restaurant, which took up more than half of the level and only generated 3% of the Tower's revenues, has made the space more suitable for multiple events of varying sizes and types.

© Lisa Logan
© Lisa Logan

Demand for early morning visits, late night corporate events, product launches and community announcements have already surpassed expectation – this is a testament to the business case approach championed by the Design-Build team. The Cumulus design has effectively transformed the CN Tower into a highly flexible and accessible event venue where Toronto’s coming of age is literally reflected in one of its most iconic structures.

© Lisa Logan
© Lisa Logan

"CN Tower Reboot / Cumulus Architects" 17 Sep 2018. ArchDaily.

