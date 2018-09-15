Ritual Room / goCstudio

-
Architects
-
LocationSeattle, Washington, United States
-
Lead ArchitectsJon Gentry AIA, Aimee O'Carroll ARB
-
ContractorThomas Fragnoli
-
EngineeringJ Welch Engineering
-
Leather door pull wrapsMatt Noren, Lostlands
-
ClientRitual House of Yoga, Seattle
-
Area1315.0 ft2
-
Project Year2017
-
Photographs
Text description provided by the architects. Building on the success of the original Ritual House of Yoga, goCstudio was hired to renovate a second space located in the same building to accommodate additional classes and events.
The use of a similar material palette preserved and built upon the strong aesthetic developed in the first yoga space. Bleached LVL rafters above and oak floors below give a familiar rhythm to the space, and a full-height pivot door recalls the large sliding door of the first Ritual House of Yoga.
The large open space beyond accommodates classes of up to 40 people and provides a flexible space for gathering and events.