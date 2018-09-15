Ritual Room / goCstudio

+ 14

Architects goCstudio

Location Seattle, Washington, United States

Lead Architects Jon Gentry AIA, Aimee O'Carroll ARB

Contractor Thomas Fragnoli

Engineering J Welch Engineering

Leather door pull wraps Matt Noren, Lostlands

Client Ritual House of Yoga, Seattle

Area 1315.0 ft2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Aaron Leitz

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. Building on the success of the original Ritual House of Yoga, goCstudio was hired to renovate a second space located in the same building to accommodate additional classes and events.

The use of a similar material palette preserved and built upon the strong aesthetic developed in the first yoga space. Bleached LVL rafters above and oak floors below give a familiar rhythm to the space, and a full-height pivot door recalls the large sliding door of the first Ritual House of Yoga.

The large open space beyond accommodates classes of up to 40 people and provides a flexible space for gathering and events.