  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Sports Architecture
  4. United States
  5. goCstudio
  6. 2017
  Ritual Room / goCstudio

Ritual Room / goCstudio

  • 18:00 - 15 September, 2018
Ritual Room / goCstudio
Ritual Room / goCstudio, © Aaron Leitz
© Aaron Leitz

© Aaron Leitz

  • Architects

    goCstudio

  • Location

    Seattle, Washington, United States

  • Lead Architects

    Jon Gentry AIA, Aimee O'Carroll ARB

  • Contractor

    Thomas Fragnoli

  • Engineering

    J Welch Engineering

  • Leather door pull wraps

    Matt Noren, Lostlands

  • Client

    Ritual House of Yoga, Seattle

  • Area

    1315.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Aaron Leitz
© Aaron Leitz
© Aaron Leitz

Text description provided by the architects. Building on the success of the original Ritual House of Yoga, goCstudio was hired to renovate a second space located in the same building to accommodate additional classes and events.

© Aaron Leitz
© Aaron Leitz

The use of a similar material palette preserved and built upon the strong aesthetic developed in the first yoga space. Bleached LVL rafters above and oak floors below give a familiar rhythm to the space, and a full-height pivot door recalls the large sliding door of the first Ritual House of Yoga.

© Aaron Leitz
© Aaron Leitz

The large open space beyond accommodates classes of up to 40 people and provides a flexible space for gathering and events.

About this office
goCstudio
Office

Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Sports Architecture United States
Cite: "Ritual Room / goCstudio" 15 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899006/ritual-room-gocstudio/> ISSN 0719-8884

