Landmark East Office Development / Arquitectonica

+ 13

Architects Arquitectonica

Location K.T.I.L No.242 at 102 How Ming St., Kwun Tong, Kowloon, Hong Kong

Partners-in-Charge of Design Bernardo Fort Brescia, FAIA + Laurinda Spear, FAIA, ASLA, LEED AP

Project Team Anthony Lai

Architect of Record Arthur Kwok Architects & Associates

Project Year 2008

Project Director Peter Brannan

Project Manager Matthew McCallum

Interior Designer Arquitectonica

Structural Mott Connell Ltd

MEP Thomas Anderson & Partners Ltd

General Contractor Paul Y. Engineering Group

Foundation Sub-Contractor Gammon

Curtain Wall Sub Contractor Permasteelisa Hong Kong

Lift Sub Contractor Schindler Lifts

Artist, Public Art Polo Bourieau, Man Walking East

Façade Engineer Mott Connell Ltd

Quantity Surveyor Davis Langdon & Seah

Landscape EDAW

Lighting ISOMETRIX

Planning Townland Consultants

Model RJ Models

Renderer Eric Chan

Client Wing Tai Property Management Pte Limited

Owner Winsor Properties Holdings Ltd.

Site Area 95,940 ft2 / 8,913 m2

Total area 110,000 m2 More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Landmark East Offices is a 1,184,040 SF /110,000 SM twin-tower development located in the Kwun Tong area of Hong Kong. The towers floor plates vary in size between the towers, providing maximum flexibility for leasing. Tower 1 comprises 43 office levels. The average floor plate size is 13,455 SF / 1,250 SM providing a total floor area of 484,376 SF / 45,000 SM. Tower 2 comprises 40 office levels. There are two principal floor plate sizes, 24,757 SF / 2,300 SM in the low zone and 17,222 SF / 1,600 SM in the mid and high zones, providing a total floor area of 699,654 SF / 65,000 SM.

Derived from the long narrow site, the rectilinear slab towers are formed into a dynamic composition of slim, interlocking planes, slanted at varying angles to create a sense of movement and play. The cores and floor zones are arranged to maximize harbor views. The broad south elevations combined with the intersecting volumes provide valuable office space and corner units maximizing harbor exposure at the upper levels.

The car parking and loading has been restricted to the basement and a podium structure at the base of tower 2. This allows the remainder of the site to be opened up to form a landscape plaza at grade, a unique feature for office developments in this area.

Technical, environmental, or social advancements:

The building facade consists of fully unitized aluminum framed curtain wall system. The floor to ceiling glazing utilizes the latest glazing technology. Clear double glazed units incorporating performance solar coatings allow maximum light transmission while reducing thermal transmission through the façade.

The vertical transportation has been carefully analyzed in order to maximize lifting capacity whilst maintaining floor plate efficiencies. Each tower is divided into 3 lift zones and high-speed lifts are provided. Two car park lifts are provided in each tower providing direct access to the main lift lobbies from the car park levels.