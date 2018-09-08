World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Arquitectonica
  6. 2008
  7. Landmark East Office Development / Arquitectonica

Landmark East Office Development / Arquitectonica

  • 20:00 - 8 September, 2018
Landmark East Office Development / Arquitectonica
Landmark East Office Development / Arquitectonica, Courtesy of Arquitectonica
Courtesy of Arquitectonica

Courtesy of Arquitectonica Courtesy of Arquitectonica Courtesy of Arquitectonica Courtesy of Arquitectonica + 13

  • Architects

    Arquitectonica

  • Location

    K.T.I.L No.242 at 102 How Ming St., Kwun Tong, Kowloon, Hong Kong

  • Partners-in-Charge of Design

    Bernardo Fort Brescia, FAIA + Laurinda Spear, FAIA, ASLA, LEED AP

  • Project Team

    Anthony Lai

  • Architect of Record

    Arthur Kwok Architects & Associates

  • Project Year

    2008

  • Project Director

    Peter Brannan

  • Project Manager

    Matthew McCallum

  • Interior Designer

    Arquitectonica

  • Structural

    Mott Connell Ltd

  • MEP

    Thomas Anderson & Partners Ltd

  • General Contractor

    Paul Y. Engineering Group

  • Foundation Sub-Contractor

    Gammon

  • Curtain Wall Sub

    Contractor Permasteelisa Hong Kong

  • Lift Sub

    Contractor Schindler Lifts

  • Artist, Public Art

    Polo Bourieau, Man Walking East

  • Façade Engineer

    Mott Connell Ltd

  • Quantity Surveyor

    Davis Langdon & Seah

  • Landscape

    EDAW

  • Lighting

    ISOMETRIX

  • Planning

    Townland Consultants

  • Model

    RJ Models

  • Renderer

    Eric Chan

  • Client

    Wing Tai Property Management Pte Limited

  • Owner

    Winsor Properties Holdings Ltd.

  • Site Area

    95,940 ft2 / 8,913 m2

  • Total area

    110,000 m2
Courtesy of Arquitectonica
Courtesy of Arquitectonica

Text description provided by the architects. The Landmark East Offices is a 1,184,040 SF /110,000 SM twin-tower development located in the Kwun Tong area of Hong Kong.  The towers floor plates vary in size between the towers, providing maximum flexibility for leasing.  Tower 1 comprises 43 office levels. The average floor plate size is 13,455 SF / 1,250 SM providing a total floor area of 484,376 SF / 45,000 SM.  Tower 2 comprises 40 office levels.  There are two principal floor plate sizes, 24,757 SF / 2,300 SM in the low zone and 17,222 SF / 1,600 SM in the mid and high zones, providing a total floor area of 699,654 SF / 65,000 SM.

Courtesy of Arquitectonica
Courtesy of Arquitectonica

Derived from the long narrow site, the rectilinear slab towers are formed into a dynamic composition of slim, interlocking planes, slanted at varying angles to create a sense of movement and play.  The cores and floor zones are arranged to maximize harbor views.  The broad south elevations combined with the intersecting volumes provide valuable office space and corner units maximizing harbor exposure at the upper levels.

Courtesy of Arquitectonica
Courtesy of Arquitectonica

The car parking and loading has been restricted to the basement and a podium structure at the base of tower 2. This allows the remainder of the site to be opened up to form a landscape plaza at grade, a unique feature for office developments in this area.

Location
Location

Technical, environmental, or social advancements:
The building facade consists of fully unitized aluminum framed curtain wall system. The floor to ceiling glazing utilizes the latest glazing technology.  Clear double glazed units incorporating performance solar coatings allow maximum light transmission while reducing thermal transmission through the façade.

The vertical transportation has been carefully analyzed in order to maximize lifting capacity whilst maintaining floor plate efficiencies.  Each tower is divided into 3 lift zones and high-speed lifts are provided.  Two car park lifts are provided in each tower providing direct access to the main lift lobbies from the car park levels.

About this office
Arquitectonica
Office

