World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Impractical Chinese Skyscraper Features 108-Meter-Tall Facade Waterfall

Impractical Chinese Skyscraper Features 108-Meter-Tall Facade Waterfall

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Impractical Chinese Skyscraper Features 108-Meter-Tall Facade Waterfall

A skyscraper in Guiyang, China, has attracted headlines thanks to a daring water feature built into its facade. On one side, the 121-meter (397-foot) tall Liebian Building in Guiyang, China, features a spectacular waterfall, providing a dramatic spectacle from the plaza below. At 108-meters (350-feet), the waterfall is among the tallest artificial waterfalls in the world—and easily the largest artificial waterfall located in an urban area, with other record breakers being artificial additions to river and canal networks.

Planned as a new tourist attraction for the city's central business district, the skyscraper has certainly caught the media's attention, however it has also attracted its fair share of controversy. According to the Times, when the waterfall was first switched on, some local residents called local newspapers to report a catastrophic water leak.

Other citizens have raised concerns over the wastefulness of the waterfall, with reports claiming that the water feature's running costs are up to 800 yuan, or around $118 USD, every hour. However, according to Kanka News, the building's owners have responded by explaining that the water used is recycled rainwater and tap water, and that the waterfall isn't intended to be used all the time, only on special occasions.

News via: Fortune, The Times, Kanka News.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Rory Stott
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Rory Stott. "Impractical Chinese Skyscraper Features 108-Meter-Tall Facade Waterfall" 24 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898841/impractical-chinese-skyscraper-features-108-meter-tall-facade-waterfall/> ISSN 0719-8884
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »