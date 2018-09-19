World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Canada
  5. Hatem+D / Etienne Bernier Architecte
  6. 2018
  7. Residence La Salle / Hatem+D + Etienne Bernier Architecte

Residence La Salle / Hatem+D + Etienne Bernier Architecte

  • 15:00 - 19 September, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Residence La Salle / Hatem+D + Etienne Bernier Architecte
Save this picture!
Residence La Salle / Hatem+D + Etienne Bernier Architecte, © 1Px Dave Tremblay
© 1Px Dave Tremblay

© 1Px Dave Tremblay © 1Px Dave Tremblay © 1Px Dave Tremblay © 1Px Dave Tremblay + 12

Save this picture!
© 1Px Dave Tremblay
© 1Px Dave Tremblay

Text description provided by the architects. This house extension project is located in St-Roch, in the heart of Quebec City. Built in 1915, this former rooming house was renovated and converted into a single-family house. On the facade overlooking the street, the authentic style of the house was preserved by enhancing the look of the cornice and the woodwork and by having its contrast with the contemporary burnt wood of the rear extension.

Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

The St-Roch district is dense and mineral, with very few trees found on the streets. Therefore, the challenge was to open up the residence to the vegetation of the garden in order to maximize brightness and integrate the backyard into the project. In order to create an impression of a vast and airy space, the dining room, the kitchen, the living room and the reading corner were converted into an open space, covering most of the ground floor. To fully maximize the open surface, the bathroom was concealed under the staircase and the vestibule was separated from the living room by a piece of furniture with a glass wall.

Save this picture!
© 1Px Dave Tremblay
© 1Px Dave Tremblay

The ground floor space extends to the terrace on the same level as the interior floor finish. The preeminence of white and the plain wood floors create a luminous and modern ambiance. The four bedrooms are located upstairs, as well as a boudoir that opens up to the corridor. This particular area, which can be closed with a folding and sliding wall, fulfills the family’s needs for privacy while creating space and bringing in natural light into the central corridor.

Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan

The house extension, sober and modest, is made of black burnt wood and white brick from the existing house. The 19 feet long bay window, which opens up to the garden, stands as the extravagant touch of the project. The La Salle Residence proves that it is entirely possible to obtain a contemporary residence with incredible spatial qualities on a tight budget, by keeping the focus on the priorities (the windows, for example) and the main goals.

Save this picture!
© 1Px Dave Tremblay
© 1Px Dave Tremblay

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Hatem+D / Etienne Bernier Architecte
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Canada
Cite: "Residence La Salle / Hatem+D + Etienne Bernier Architecte" 19 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898809/residence-la-salle-hatem-plus-d-plus-etienne-bernier-architecte/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »