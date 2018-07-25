World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Paraguay
  5. Equipo de Arquitectura
  6. 2018
  7. Earth Box / Equipo de Arquitectura

Earth Box / Equipo de Arquitectura

  • 11:00 - 25 July, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Earth Box / Equipo de Arquitectura
Save this picture!
Earth Box / Equipo de Arquitectura, © Leonardo Mendez
© Leonardo Mendez

© Leonardo Mendez © Federico Cairoli © Leonardo Mendez © Lauro Rocha + 23

  • Construction of mud walls

    Yago García, Nelson Pérez, Rodney, Casildo, Raúl y Diego.

  • Smithy

    Javier Jimenez

  • Woodwork

    Marcial Careaga

  • Glass Work

    Carlos Melgarejo

  • Reinforced Concrete

    Gerardo Pérez

  • Gardening

    Lucila Garay

  • Electricity

    Guillermo López

  • Structural Calculation

    Emilio Richer
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Leonardo Mendez
© Leonardo Mendez

“The sun did not know how great it was until it hit the side of a building”. – Louis Kahn

Dreams + Needs + Available resources = Project

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Equipo de Arquitectura
Courtesy of Equipo de Arquitectura
Save this picture!
Planta
Planta

Resolving the basic equation of materializing the desires through a limited budget, we started the process of building an architecture office. The exercise starts with the experimental process of use and transformation of available and recovered materials, such as land, recycled glass and formwork wood, configuring them between two existing trees: the sneak, which is outside but framed, and the guavirá that is located in the middle of space to keep us company.

Save this picture!
© Leonardo Mendez
© Leonardo Mendez
Save this picture!
Corte
Corte

The rammed earth walls of 0.30 support the weight of the slab, which rests on 20 cm of the wall, without any anchoring or mooring, taking advantage of the structural qualities of the material. The remaining 10 cm remain outside, to hide the slab, delimiting the exterior only with the walls. All the furniture and doors are from the phenolic plates that were used in the formwork of the slab. The library is detached from the walls so that the light continues its trajectory, suspending the books and paintings, precious treasures in the office.

Save this picture!
© Leonardo Mendez
© Leonardo Mendez

If light builds time, and gravity builds space, the atmosphere of the Earthbox is built by the sound of jazz, the smell of incense and the taste of freshly ground coffee.

Save this picture!
© Leonardo Mendez
© Leonardo Mendez

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Equipo de Arquitectura
Office

Products:

Wood Glass

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Paraguay
Cite: "Earth Box / Equipo de Arquitectura" 25 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898694/caja-de-tierra-equipo-de-arquitectura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »