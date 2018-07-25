Earth Box / Equipo de Arquitectura

+ 23

Construction of mud walls Yago García, Nelson Pérez, Rodney, Casildo, Raúl y Diego.

Smithy Javier Jimenez

Woodwork Marcial Careaga

Glass Work Carlos Melgarejo

Reinforced Concrete Gerardo Pérez

Gardening Lucila Garay

Electricity Guillermo López

Structural Calculation Emilio Richer More Specs Less Specs

“The sun did not know how great it was until it hit the side of a building”. – Louis Kahn

Dreams + Needs + Available resources = Project

Save this picture! Courtesy of Equipo de Arquitectura

Resolving the basic equation of materializing the desires through a limited budget, we started the process of building an architecture office. The exercise starts with the experimental process of use and transformation of available and recovered materials, such as land, recycled glass and formwork wood, configuring them between two existing trees: the sneak, which is outside but framed, and the guavirá that is located in the middle of space to keep us company.

The rammed earth walls of 0.30 support the weight of the slab, which rests on 20 cm of the wall, without any anchoring or mooring, taking advantage of the structural qualities of the material. The remaining 10 cm remain outside, to hide the slab, delimiting the exterior only with the walls. All the furniture and doors are from the phenolic plates that were used in the formwork of the slab. The library is detached from the walls so that the light continues its trajectory, suspending the books and paintings, precious treasures in the office.

If light builds time, and gravity builds space, the atmosphere of the Earthbox is built by the sound of jazz, the smell of incense and the taste of freshly ground coffee.