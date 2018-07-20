8 Beautiful Belgian Houses: The Expert on Ugly Belgian Houses Weighs In

Sometimes an architect’s best intentions get lost along the way. Sometimes they get value-engineered out; sometimes they were never really there to begin with. That's where Ugly Belgian Houses comes in. The blog, run by discerning Belgian Hannes Coudenys, documents some of his home country's architectural misadventures - all with a sense of humor, of course!



Today, to celebrate Belgium's National Day, we asked the man behind the blog to select some beautiful Belgian houses. His choices - with a few words from him and the architects - after the break.

House CR / dmvA. Image © Sergio Pirrone

Ugly Belgian Houses says: Textures loading…



From the architects: "...[We] wanted to create an icon, a landmark, as a response to the often-ridiculous building regulations and the unadapted town planning regulations in Flanders. So [we] opted for white and smooth plasterwork as finishing material for all facades."

Stephanie & Kevin / Atelier Vens Vanbelle. Image Courtesy of Atelier Vens Vanbelle

Ugly Belgian Houses says: Vens Vanbelle, one of their best up to date.



From the architects: "The space is glazed on three sides, so the sun comes in all day long and gives you the feeling that you are in close contact with the environment."

House in the Outskirts of Brussels / SAMYN and PARTNERS. Image © Marie-Françoise Plissart

Ugly Belgian Houses says: I never promised you a rose garden. Epic facade by Samyn and Partners.



From the architects: "The house presents curved and vegetalised facades that are very private and closed to the neighbours to the north, the east and the south. In contrast, the west facade is entirely glass-walled as if it were one huge partitioned window."

VILLA MQ / Office O architects. Image © Filip Dujardin

Ugly Belgian Houses says: Mesmerizing. Is this LA? I want a house by OA. Seriously.



From the architects: "This spacious villa is situated in Tremelo on a large terrain surrounded by pines...While in other designs OOA’s approach is very conceptual in the approach of a design, here we just let it flow.

Villa Moerkensheide / Dieter De Vos Architecten. Image © Filip Dujardin

Ugly Belgian Houses says: Really appreciate this floorplan.



From the architects: "An explicit orientation to the sun shapes the tripartite composition of the house. Three gardens formally complement the composition, each garden intended for a specific time of day: morning, afternoon, evening."

House Bernheimbeuk / architecten de vylder vinck taillieu. Image © Filip Dujardin

Ugly Belgian Houses says: Future classic. Taking the best of Ugly Belgian Architecture and creating a masterpiece.



From the architects: "A small site. A small house. The small budget. An even smaller house."

Ark Shelter / Michiel De Backer + Jakub Senkowski + Martin Mikovčák. Image © Thomas Debruyne

Ugly Belgian Houses says: Much love for ARK. Small & mobile is the future.



From the architects: "We were thinking about a way to escape from our stressful lives and to get back to our roots. We believe people will find the break they need by bringing the nature back."

DM Residence / CUBYC architects bvba. Image © Thomas Debruyne

Ugly Belgian Houses says: It’s a bit boring but I am stunned by its setting and its clean clean lines. So its not boring. :)



From the architects: "All living areas are visually with each other, and with the wooded area connected, but you have to find out these connections in phases. Each room has its own perspective."

