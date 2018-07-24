World
i

i

i

i

i

  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Brewery
  United States
  Looney Ricks Kiss
  2017
  Old Dominick Distillery / Looney Ricks Kiss

Old Dominick Distillery / Looney Ricks Kiss

  09:00 - 24 July, 2018
Old Dominick Distillery / Looney Ricks Kiss
Old Dominick Distillery / Looney Ricks Kiss, © McGinn Photography
© McGinn Photography

© McGinn Photography

  Structural Engineer

    Chad Stewart and Associates

  MEP Engineer

    HNA Engineering, PLLC

  Civil Engingeer

    SR Consulting Engineering, LLC
    • More Specs Less Specs
© McGinn Photography
© McGinn Photography
© McGinn Photography
© McGinn Photography

Text description provided by the architects. The design team was challenged to meld the building’s industrial, machine-age warehouse aesthetic with the beautiful, hand-crafted copper and stainless steel Vendome distillation equipment and the technical art of the distilling process with a sense of history and the client’s personal, family legacy. The design of Old Dominick Distillery revolved around themes of character, quality, craft, authenticity, friendship, and community, and fully engaged the design team in the nuanced complexities of making fine Tennessee whiskey.

© McGinn Photography
© McGinn Photography
© McGinn Photography
© McGinn Photography

Incorporating the existing warehouse structure, steel windows, and central light well, as well as other “found” materials such as remnant stays from oak aging barrels, made the most of building construction dollars and lessened environmental impact. And the building rooftop sign, designed as part of the project, has become an immediately recognizable icon, a neighborhood totem and beacon to all who care to “Share A Sip” of Memphis.

© McGinn Photography
© McGinn Photography
© McGinn Photography
© McGinn Photography

About this office
Looney Ricks Kiss
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Industrial Architecture Brewery United States
Cite: "Old Dominick Distillery / Looney Ricks Kiss" 24 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898636/old-dominick-distillery-looney-ricks-kiss/> ISSN 0719-8884

