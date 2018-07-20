World
  7. ‘Allende’ Performance Hall and Rehearsal Studios / Dominique Coulon & associés

‘Allende’ Performance Hall and Rehearsal Studios / Dominique Coulon & associés

  • 13:00 - 20 July, 2018
‘Allende’ Performance Hall and Rehearsal Studios / Dominique Coulon & associés
‘Allende’ Performance Hall and Rehearsal Studios / Dominique Coulon & associés, © Eugeni Pons
© Eugeni Pons

© Eugeni Pons © Eugeni Pons © Eugeni Pons © Eugeni Pons + 47

  • Architects

    Dominique Coulon & associés

  • Location

    5bis Avenue René Coty, 59370 Mons-en-Barœul, France

  • Architect in Charge

    Dominique Coulon, Olivier Nicollas

  • Architects assistants 

    Fanny Lienart, Lukas Unbekandt, Thibaut Muller, Guillaume Wittmann, Diego Bastos-Romero

  • Area

    2336.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Eugeni Pons, David Romero-Uzeda

  • Construction site supervision

    Damien Surroca Architects

  • Structural Engineer 

    Batiserf Ingénierie

  • Electrical Engineer 

    BET Gilbert Jost

  • Mechanical Plumbing Engineer 

    BET Gilbert Jost

  • Environmental Engineer 

    Impact QE

  • Scenographer 

    Changement à vue

  • Cost Estimator 

    E3 Économie

  • Acoustics

    Euro sound project
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Eugeni Pons
© Eugeni Pons

Text description provided by the architects. Set in the orthonormal organisation of the town of Mons-en-Barœul, the cultural centre pivots, the better to look at the town hall. The building gains in autonomy and becomes an urban landmark. It contains three music studios, one 500‑seat modular auditorium, a bar, an exhibition gallery, and a large rehearsal room.

Diagram
Diagram
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan

The pivoting of the volume of the large rehearsal room creates a large empty space on the inside that connects with the other elements of the project. The geometrical conflict generated by this pivoting is revealed by the triangular shape the empty space creates. In association with the diagonal lines of the staircase, the walls bend in an upward movement.

© Eugeni Pons
© Eugeni Pons

The black lacquered surfaces render perception of the space more complex. Right at the top, the light brought in by the white ceiling gives it the appearance of a starry sky. The spaces are gathered around this strange heart, which may be read as some kind of interior dislocation. The spatial instability generated by the folds and reflections lends a strange atmosphere to the whole.

© Eugeni Pons
© Eugeni Pons

The retractable tiered seating that covers two-thirds of the auditorium allows for a wide range of uses. The grid extends beyond the footprint of the stage, allowing a wide range of stage configurations. Acoustic scenario. General arrangements.

© Eugeni Pons
© Eugeni Pons
© Eugeni Pons
© Eugeni Pons

With an administrative centre reduced to a strict minimum, the areas devoted to different types of musical practice occupy the entire building. The bar and the gallery blend into the space occupied by the hall, adding a generous aspect to the project.

© Eugeni Pons
© Eugeni Pons
© Eugeni Pons
© Eugeni Pons

The external envelope has a rather rough appearance. The grey concrete presents two levels of finish: some of the surfaces are in rough concrete, while others are polished. The addition of crushed mirror to the concrete aggregates gives the facade a magical sparkle, depending on the light conditions.

© Eugeni Pons
© Eugeni Pons

The project derives its quintessence from its context. Its simple volumes make no attempt to compete with the surrounding high-rise buildings. By emancipating itself from the urban geometry, it highlights its humble singularity. All in all, the building is not a competitor; it seeks to transcend the ages.

© David Romero-Uzeda
© David Romero-Uzeda

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Dominique Coulon & associés
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Theaters & Performance performing arts center France
Cite: "‘Allende’ Performance Hall and Rehearsal Studios / Dominique Coulon & associés" 20 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898630/allende-performance-hall-and-rehearsal-studios-dominique-coulon-and-associes/> ISSN 0719-8884

