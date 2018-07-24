House Tuepa / Ortuzar Gebauer Arquitectos

-
Architects
-
LocationTeupa, Chile
-
Architects in ChargeEugenio Ortúzar, Tania Gebauer
-
Project Year2017
-
Photographs
-
CollaboratorsTal Sustiel, Iñigo Resa
-
Design Year2016
-
Interior Area320 m2
-
Terraces Area120 m2
More Specs
Less Specs
Text description provided by the architects. The place: a leafy removal forest mainly of Arrayanes, impenetrable, without tracks
or paths which by its location, it should have privileged views towards the Canal de
Yal and Lemuy island. The search for the place to locate the project was made using a large stair to peek over the treetops and that way, discover the views. The amazement, that capacity to find and amaze oneself because of something unexpected, was the important part of the place and it should also be an important part of the project-
The assignment: A family meeting house, which had to welcome the family when it
came complete or only a fraction of it. It had to be an intimate place, one that
transmits peace and tranquillity, a place to gather the family around nature, and
where the views of the site were present in each enclosure.
The project since its initial phase started to accommodate to the land recognizing
the route of the sun, the levels of the terrain and the views, also allowing to keep a
great quantity of the existing trees without completely cleaning the site.
From the access, the house is presented as a hermetic, gabled, linear volume, like
a barn, absolutely black, which camouflage in the forest and becomes part of it.
It is accessed from the central volume, through a hall, which does not give any
information about the views the place has, which allows to amaze us when
discovering the views only at the moment one access the interior.
The interior, contrasting with the black of the exterior, is a white, lit space oriented
towards the exterior. From the interior the project is organized in three volumes: A
central, wide, common one, where is the meeting space: living room, dining room,
kitchen and main terrace and another two adjacent at each end: One with the main
independent bedroom and the other: A collective volume with three bedrooms and
a family room. Thus, the independent volumes are integrated with each other by a
common corridor, extending formal and functionally on the terrain.
The corridor, the communicator extends longitudinally through the entire house and
projects to the exterior, to the land, creating exterior spaces linked with the house. This way, the dwelling does not end in the interior, it ends on the exterior, organizing diverse landscapes situations with the forest.
Built entirely in impregnated pine wood, its exterior in black tingle and its interior
with white water that reveals the grain of the wood which contrasts with the larger
structures that are visible in mañío wood in 3” x 12” sections in its natural colors.
This structure was presented functional and ornamental elements, which are at the
service of architecture, just like the glazed facades and the central corridor, where
the structure is also furniture, shelf, support, spaces configurator, and enclosures.