House Tuepa / Ortuzar Gebauer Arquitectos

+ 49

Collaborators Tal Sustiel, Iñigo Resa

Design Year 2016

Interior Area 320 m2

Terraces Area 120 m2 More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The place: a leafy removal forest mainly of Arrayanes, impenetrable, without tracks

or paths which by its location, it should have privileged views towards the Canal de

Yal and Lemuy island. The search for the place to locate the project was made using a large stair to peek over the treetops and that way, discover the views. The amazement, that capacity to find and amaze oneself because of something unexpected, was the important part of the place and it should also be an important part of the project-

The assignment: A family meeting house, which had to welcome the family when it

came complete or only a fraction of it. It had to be an intimate place, one that

transmits peace and tranquillity, a place to gather the family around nature, and

where the views of the site were present in each enclosure.

The project since its initial phase started to accommodate to the land recognizing

the route of the sun, the levels of the terrain and the views, also allowing to keep a

great quantity of the existing trees without completely cleaning the site.

From the access, the house is presented as a hermetic, gabled, linear volume, like

a barn, absolutely black, which camouflage in the forest and becomes part of it.

It is accessed from the central volume, through a hall, which does not give any

information about the views the place has, which allows to amaze us when

discovering the views only at the moment one access the interior.

The interior, contrasting with the black of the exterior, is a white, lit space oriented

towards the exterior. From the interior the project is organized in three volumes: A

central, wide, common one, where is the meeting space: living room, dining room,

kitchen and main terrace and another two adjacent at each end: One with the main

independent bedroom and the other: A collective volume with three bedrooms and

a family room. Thus, the independent volumes are integrated with each other by a

common corridor, extending formal and functionally on the terrain.

The corridor, the communicator extends longitudinally through the entire house and

projects to the exterior, to the land, creating exterior spaces linked with the house. This way, the dwelling does not end in the interior, it ends on the exterior, organizing diverse landscapes situations with the forest.

Built entirely in impregnated pine wood, its exterior in black tingle and its interior

with white water that reveals the grain of the wood which contrasts with the larger

structures that are visible in mañío wood in 3” x 12” sections in its natural colors.

This structure was presented functional and ornamental elements, which are at the

service of architecture, just like the glazed facades and the central corridor, where

the structure is also furniture, shelf, support, spaces configurator, and enclosures.