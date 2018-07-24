World
  Westlake Dermatology Marble Falls / Matt Fajkus Architecture

Westlake Dermatology Marble Falls / Matt Fajkus Architecture

  • 15:00 - 24 July, 2018
Westlake Dermatology Marble Falls / Matt Fajkus Architecture
Westlake Dermatology Marble Falls / Matt Fajkus Architecture , © Charles Davis Smith
© Charles Davis Smith

  • Architects

    Matt Fajkus Architecture

  • Location

    Marble Falls, TX 78654, United States

  • Project Architect

    Jayson Kabala

  • Project Manager

    Ian M. Ellis

  • Architecture Design Team

    Matt Fajkus, AIA; Jayson Kabala; Ian M Ellis, David Birt

  • Area

    3000.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Charles Davis Smith

  • Interior Designer

    Allison Burke Interior Design

  • General Contractor

    Zapalac Reed

  • Structural Engineer

    MJ Structures

  • MEP Engineer

    DBR Engineering Consultants

  • Civil Engineer

    LJA Engineering

  • Landscape Architect

    Eden Garden Design

  • AV

    Smart Systems – Austin, TX

  • Logistic Support

    Nitsche Events
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Charles Davis Smith
© Charles Davis Smith

Text description provided by the architects. Westlake Dermatology’s location in Marble Falls was a ground-up design project strengthened by a collaborative process directly with the clients and consultants. Situated along a major Texas highway to the east and overlooking gentle hills to the west, the new medical building is intentionally subtle, minimizing the visual presence of the new construction. The nuanced concrete and glass shell merges with the designed landscape architecture, enveloping the comfortable, bright, and open interior is calm and quiet as one transition from the road, through a garden zone, and into the space overlooking the Texas Hill Country.

Sketch 1
Sketch 1
© Charles Davis Smith
© Charles Davis Smith

Patient care and comfort was a priority that influenced the design to tend towards a feeling of security, ease, and familiarity. Upon entering or leaving the building, a physical transition and subtle mental cleanse occurs as patients, staff and physicians move through the interstitial space formed by the garden. Once inside, natural daylight is filtered through the perforations of a parametrically designed custom skylight of routed wood. Warm and neutral materials such as Texas walnut, polished concrete, and natural stone and ample floor to ceiling glass alleviate Westlake Dermatology’s Marble Falls location from the sterile and harsh interior environments that may be typically associated with medical offices.

© Charles Davis Smith
© Charles Davis Smith

While uniform in size and shape at a glance, the concrete shell adapts to functional requirements such as the tapered, deep overhang that provides shade working together with the fritted glass. The interior is easy to navigate, intuitive, and provides a workflow that both allows patients and customers to wander without interacting with the more private areas of the space.

© Charles Davis Smith
© Charles Davis Smith

From a distance, the building is a pavilion in the landscape as a structure to behold in and of itself, but from when in and around the building it acts as a deferential backdrop to function and a frame for views beyond. Calibrated detail along with careful material selection and placement results in a soothing and refreshing medical environment that is considerate of spatial and sensory experiences.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Charles Davis Smith
© Charles Davis Smith

