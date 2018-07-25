EM Apartment / COA Associados

+ 18

Architects COA Associados

Location R. Cunha Gago, 724 - Pinheiros, São Paulo - SP, 05421-001, Brazil

Architect in Charge Eugenio Amodio Conte

Area 80.0 sqm

Project Year 2017

Photography Pedro Vannucchi

Text description provided by the architects. In a dark apartment with almost none cross ventilation, we sought to transform the existing 3 bedroom (1suite) program, kitchen, service area and maid's dormitory into a large open living room that contained all the social functions combined with two compact and functional suites.

All the walls were removed, except for the one dividing the kitchen to and the existing dorm. The main suite's closet has its original function oriented to the dormitory, while its back, a large natural wood panel, aims at opposing the soberness and coldness of the concrete floor and ceiling, to the warmth of the wood.

During the work some hidden potentialities of the apartment came out, such as the concrete ceiling kept in excellent condition, still with the original mold pagination. Another interesting element, a curved wall of the service stair, had its plaster removed and contrasts with the right angles.

The option for the monolithic granulite floor with a clear shade, added to the good condition of natural light resulting from the demolitions, makes the social area even more integrated and seeks, a more contemporary language.