The Berlin AA Visiting School, an arm of Architectural Association School of Architecture, is still accepting registrations for their cutting edge lecture- and seminar series from the 6th till the 17th of August 2018. Participants will learn to adapt their design perspectives from anthropocentric to human-animal co-perspective, design and construct “The Insectarium”, and actively participate in Berlin’s political, ecological, and planning scene through talks and interactive sessions with an amazing roster of speakers ranging from legendary Raoul Bunschoten, Francois Roche, UNStudio, ARUP, Emanuele Coccia and Ricardo de Ostos!
The immersive multisensory experience will enhance the practical applications of helping wildlife flourish in cities. Students and young professionals are encouraged to register through this link:
https://www.aaschool.ac.uk/STUDY/ONLINEAPPLICATION/visitingApplication.php?schoolID=501
Animalesque Berlin AA Visiting School | 06-17 August 2018
Seminar
Organizers
August 06, 2018 04:26 PM
August 17, 2018 04:27 PM
Berlin, Germany
