apartment No. 84 / MiriStudio

Architects MiriStudio

Location Shiraz, Fars Province, Iran

Lead Architects Amin Miri

Executive Team Ali Honardar, Mohammadreza Ghane

Area 720.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs masoud moubin

Structural Designner Hamid Zarei

Client Mohammadreza Ghane More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Residential apartment project no.84 is located in the city center of Shiraz in a very busy area and also urban space adverse. This area build small houses with width low with access narrow make an unpleasant space in this area.

Our idea for this project make a fresh breath and blowing spirit in the building that reflects Iranian architecture with approach today To achieve this definition the use of brick as traditional materials of Iranian architecture was in agenda, Therefore: to control the sunlight and also the angel of view from outside to inside and opposite.

Residential apartment no.84 designed in 4 floors and single unit with big windows for public spaces with maximum input light and small windows for private space with control of capacity of input light and privacy in entrance of building we make a lobby (stop space) to stay a moment for release daily tensions from outside to achieve quietness to build a geometrical model brick and revival of green areas we put flower box in front of windows vertically to increase dynamic in façade.