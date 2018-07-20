Asma Bahçeler Residences / M artı D Mimarlık

+ 25

Statical Project Ufuk Yıldırımer

Mechanical Project Ekrem Evren

Electrical Project Namık Onmuş

Interior Architecture Handan Sucular

Landscape Architecture AHAN Peyzaj

General Contractor Tanyer Construction

Owner Tanyer Construction

Text description provided by the architects. Asma Bahçeler is a mass housing project consisting of 92 residential units in which the major design objective is to provide users with the comfort of a private residence within a collective living environment.

The buildings are positioned on a steep site with reference to the topography lines of the slope, thus minimizing interventions into the natural topography while creating residences with large gardens that merge with existing greenery.

Aiming to establish an intimate neighborhood relationship, the residential units are lined up along a wide pedestrian walkway with a view of the bay, which extends along the curves of the topography.

Each living space within the house is connected with the garden and vista. All interiors are integrated with exterior space.