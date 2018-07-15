World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. LWK & Partners Releases Design 'Olympic Vanke Centre' Project in China

LWK & Partners Releases Design 'Olympic Vanke Centre' Project in China

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
LWK & Partners Releases Design 'Olympic Vanke Centre' Project in China
Save this picture!
LWK & Partners Releases Design 'Olympic Vanke Centre' Project in China, Courtesy of LWK & Partners (HK)
Courtesy of LWK & Partners (HK)

LWK & Partners (HK) has recently released their design for “Olympic Vanke Centre” in Hangzhou, China. Occupying 13,969 sqm at the city’s CBD and next to its 2022 Asian Games Village, the Centre, to be completed in 2021, includes two office towers sharing one podium for amenities and underground service area. The design features the rotating, lifted podium that opens up cascading outdoor terraces that extends further into the towers.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of LWK & Partners (HK)
Courtesy of LWK & Partners (HK)

Situated in an expansive area searching for identity, the project seeks to create an oasis in the surroundings, with attention to enhancing higher walkability at the site and providing a series of public areas for different building users. LWK Director and principal architect of the project, Ferdinand Cheung believes that Olympic Vanke Centre “will be an icon on the city’s elevation, and will stand to be an example of a rational response to environmental needs for commercial architectures.” 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of LWK & Partners (HK)
Courtesy of LWK & Partners (HK)
Save this picture!
Courtesy of LWK & Partners (HK)
Courtesy of LWK & Partners (HK)

The two towers target at different tenants: the higher is expected to house corporate tenants, while the lower tower features numerous cubicle work stations with a generous common area for start-ups and entrepreneurs. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of LWK & Partners (HK)
Courtesy of LWK & Partners (HK)

The two’s façades also employs contrasting systems of passive sun-shading to lower interior heat gain. The higher tower deploys external super grid on the curtain wall to regulate the oblique glaring nuisance, whereas the lower has installed horizontally slicing timber planes on the window wall to reflect the light inward.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of LWK & Partners (HK)
Courtesy of LWK & Partners (HK)

The lifted podium includes two levels of F&Bs and other connect amenities, such as a gymnasium, cafeteria and entertainment spaces. Continuity of outdoor space allows free movement of air and visual connection on plan and section; as well as encouraging human activities to spill out, expand and appropriate.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of LWK & Partners (HK)
Courtesy of LWK & Partners (HK)

News via: LWK & Partners (HK) 

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Laurene Cen
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Laurene Cen. "LWK & Partners Releases Design 'Olympic Vanke Centre' Project in China" 15 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898117/lwk-and-partners-releases-design-olympic-vanke-centre-project-in-china/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Courtesy of LWK & Partners (HK)

梁黄顾事务所公布杭州奥体万科中心方案，垂直户外平台贯穿两塔楼

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »