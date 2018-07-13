Vila do Conde Apartment / Raulino Silva Arquitecto

+ 19

Architects Raulino Silva Arquitecto

Location Vila do Conde, Portugal

Team Raulino Silva, Daniela Amorim, João Mendes, Hélder Silva, Cátia Sampaio

Area 120.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs João Morgado

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. Vila do Conde apartment is on the 3rd floor of an 80’s building not very qualified in the design and finishing materials, which is a duplex by the use of the attic area. The project intentions were to reorganize the spaces, renovate the finishing materials and define a new environment with the furniture design.

Facing South, the living room and the kitchen share an open space with access to the balcony. Facing North, one of the rooms was transformed into an office space and the other remained as the main bedroom. The bathroom was completely renovated, the bathtub was removed and the sanitary equipment was replaced. The new staircases allowed the creation of storage spaces and the "dog house".

Upstairs, the space was transformed for the two daughters, with a bathroom, a playroom inside the closet next to the stairs and the bedroom with two beds lit with skylights facing the south. On the floor, we used a floating vinyl floor that covers all the spaces, including the kitchen and the bathroom.

In the bathroom, the shower, the basin and the countertop were designed and custom made in Krion. The walls and ceilings were covered in plasterboard boards painted in white that defines the plans and reinforces the continuity with the carpentry.