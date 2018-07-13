World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Parking
  4. The Netherlands
  5. wUrck
  6. 2018
  7. Strawinskylaan Bicycle Parking / wUrck

Strawinskylaan Bicycle Parking / wUrck

  • 02:00 - 13 July, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Strawinskylaan Bicycle Parking / wUrck
Save this picture!
Strawinskylaan Bicycle Parking / wUrck, © Jan de Vries
© Jan de Vries

© Jan de Vries © Jan de Vries © Jan de Vries © Jan de Vries + 14

  • Architects

    wUrck

  • Location

    Pr. Irenestraat 45, 1077 Amsterdam, The Netherlands

  • Lead Architect

    Oriol Casas Cancer

  • Design Team

    Ernst van Rijn, Roeland Bornebroek, Daam van der Leij, Ferdinando d'Alessio, Edu Lamtara, Dirk Bots

  • Area

    4200.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Jan de Vries

  • Main Contractor

    Van Boekel

  • Collaborators

    Lichtontwerpers.nl, Octatube, Verhoeven and Leenders, HIG

  • Client

    Municipality of Amsterdam
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Jan de Vries
© Jan de Vries

Text description provided by the architects. Opposite Amsterdam Zuid railway station, the Strawinskylaan bicycle parking, designed by wUrck, opened in May. With a capacity of 3,750 spaces, it became the largest underground bike parking in the Dutch capital. Thoughtfully designed and offering a high level of comfort, it is seen as setting a new standard for this kind of facility.

Save this picture!
© Jan de Vries
© Jan de Vries
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Jan de Vries
© Jan de Vries

The Strawinskylaan bicycle parking is located just north of Amsterdam Zuid railway station and adds 3,750 places to the existing Zuidplein (2,700 places) and Mahlerplein (3,000 places) parking in the area. Providing good parking facilities for bikes is an important part of the municipal strategy to guarantee a sustainable and comfortable access to the public transport node while increasing the quality of the public space. The parking is located under the former Vijfhoek park, which will be redeveloped in the coming months into a neighborhood square with playground facilities.

Save this picture!
© Jan de Vries
© Jan de Vries

Daylight simulation
'The bicycle parking can be seen as a public interior, but also as an underground outdoor space, an extension of the square above,' says Oriol Casas Cancer, the partner at wUrck and project architect of the garage. The spacious and well-organized structure forms the basis for an efficient and comfortable operation of the facility. Contained in a simple concrete volume with an epoxy floor, it has tree-shaped steel columns holding up a canopy of ceiling islands. A restrained color scheme provides the space with an abstract character.

Save this picture!
© Jan de Vries
© Jan de Vries

Specific decorative accents are the pentagon shapes near the entrances – a reference to the shape of the former park above. The ceiling height of 3.30 m (40 cm higher than minimally prescribed) feels generous. The entrance zone is climatized so that the parking staff can work in optimum conditions. Most striking for the appearance of the parking, however, is probably the quality of the light: both the ceiling islands and two extensive glass walls have been outfitted with fixtures that simulate daylight. It turns the visit to the underground parking into a positive experience.

Save this picture!
© Jan de Vries
© Jan de Vries

Anchorage
The parking is carefully anchored in its context. The main entrance on the busy bike path of Strawinskylaan opens up the parking for cyclists by means of tapis roulants. These are located in a transparent, mullionless reinforced glass pavilion that leaves the spatial effect of the new square undisturbed. The internal structure of this pavilion consists of a slender steel pergola. Its roof is a cantilevered space frame that floats above the entrance like a delicate foliage. A wide staircase in a short tunnel forms the pedestrian entrance of the parking, located under Strawinsky viaduct, directly opposite the entrance of the station. Via this route, travellers can reach the parking from the station without having to cross the busy cycle path.

Save this picture!
Sections 1
Sections 1

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
wUrck
Office

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Infrastructure Transportation Parking The Netherlands
Cite: "Strawinskylaan Bicycle Parking / wUrck" 13 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898051/strawinskylaan-bicycle-parking-wurck/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »