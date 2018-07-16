World
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Rest Area
  United States
  Snow Kreilich Architects
  2017
  13:00 - 16 July, 2018
Straight River Northbound Safety Rest Area / Snow Kreilich Architects
  • MBJ

    Structural Engineer

  • Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Fire Protection

    Stantec

  • Landscape

    Coen+Partners

  • Noise Analysis

    HZ United

  • Geothermal

    Braun

  • General Contractor

    The Joseph Company

  • Earthwork

    Heselton Construction

  • Concrete

    Evenson Concrete Systems

  • Metal Panel

    MG McGrath

  • Ceramic Tile

    Twin City Tile and Marble Company-Rochester

  • Storefront and Doors

    Ford Metro, Inc.

  • Custom Fritted Glass

    Viracon

  • Site Furniture

    Wausau

  • Play equipment

    Landscape Structures

  • Landscape Contractor

    Hoffman & McNamara Co.

  • Prairie Plantings

    Prairie Restorations

  • Cost Estimating

    CPMI
    • More Specs Less Specs
Text description provided by the architects. Located between the agricultural fields of southern Minnesota and the Straight River Valley along the I-35 corridor, the design team was initially struck by the transformative quality of the site. The site allows weary travelers the ability to stretch their legs and submerse themselves in a serene wooded river setting. The building, pavilions and site are structured to enhance one’s experience of this place.

Straight River Northbound Safety Rest Area is a complete replacement of an existing facility at the end of its useful life, along with a substantial expansion of truck parking capacity. The main building houses restrooms, vending and information, while two free-standing pavilions create quiet seating areas. Durability and low maintenance were client driven requirements due to a remote area and the heavy use facilities of this type need to endure.

The main rest area building plays with the duality and contrast of the large commercial and POV parking areas against the serene wooded site. As one approaches the facility from the parking area, large canted stainless-steel panels reflect the commercial trailers parked in the background while directing the visitor to a portal with direct views to the wooded river valley beyond. 

Beyond the facility, a large elevated terrace offers panoramic views to the river valley. The terrace is wrapped in the same stainless-steel panels as the entry, though this time they reflect the surrounding site, immersing the visitor within the wooded river valley.

The new landscape is composed of native meadow plantings, short- and tall-grass prairies and low-mow fescue recreational areas. New walking paths connect from the parking lot to existing trails which wind their way deeper into the woods. In addition to the main building and pavilions, the project includes a playground, a pet exercise area and maintenance storage building.

Snow Kreilich Architects
