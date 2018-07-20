This Proposed Music Center Honors the Unique Birthplace of Polish Composer Frédéric Chopin

Located in a small village in Poland, this proposed music center honors the birthplace of famous Polish composer and pianist, Frédéric Chopin. Designed by ELEMENT as a part of an international competition, the Chopin Music Center captures the picturesque landscape of endless forests through "leisure and relaxation."

The Center integrates with the park through window views of Frédéric Chopin's birth house and the surrounding landscape. The proposed international music center utilizes a combination of natural materials and glazing to create a seamless connection with its site. The existing park can be reached by pathways and bridges near the building, prompting visitors to experience the outdoor area.

The Concert Hall was designed in collaboration with Arau Acustica. The space has a volume of 7,500 cubic meters and a capacity of 600 audience members and 100 musicians. According to the architects, "The shape of the Hall was designed to provide the best acoustic conditions. The glazed wall behind the scene is emphasizing the beautiful context and allows visitors to have a direct view of the park, which becomes a constantly changing scenery."

The building is divided into three blocks based on function. The central part of the Concert Hall is connected to all necessary functions, as well as a welcoming area with a double-height atrium, a ticket desk, and a cafeteria with leisure spaces. The second block contains the Chamber Hall, including offices and practice rooms, while the third block houses conference, guest, and learning rooms. The three blocks are joined by a glazed corridor which frames the scenery.

You can view the winning submission by Polish architects Stelmach & Partners here.

News via: ELEMENT