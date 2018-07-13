World
i

  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Showroom
  4. Spain
  5. Destudio Arquitectura
  6. 2018
  7. Hence Flagship Store Madrid / Destudio Arquitectura

Hence Flagship Store Madrid / Destudio Arquitectura

  • 15:00 - 13 July, 2018
Hence Flagship Store Madrid / Destudio Arquitectura
Hence Flagship Store Madrid / Destudio Arquitectura, © Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

© Imagen Subliminal

      © Imagen Subliminal
      Text description provided by the architects. Hence Flagship Store in Madrid had the main target of modifying the usage and paths of a 900 m2 store in three floors, and only 30 m2 surface at the street level.

      © Imagen Subliminal
      We decided to place the brand offices in the upper floor and funnel the retail space in the lower two floors, that can be seen by the client from the store entrance. All existing stairs were demolished, leaving the stairs hole as the spatial connection between offices and store, and three big size trees where implanted there.  

      © Imagen Subliminal
      Then, the commercial space was left to two and half floors, thought as a big concrete box that hosts a slice of wood, which is the forged between both levels.

      © Imagen Subliminal
      The sustainable philosophy of the brand can be saw in the using of recycled materials, such as the third-live-wood on the lower ceiling, the natural green spaces or the cork and paper furniture at the office. All this range of materials are combined with strong presence elements, like solid glass bricks walls, natural wood flooring or the mentioned concrete box in walls, lower flooring and upper ceiling.

      About this office
      Destudio Arquitectura
      Office

      Cite: "Hence Flagship Store Madrid / Destudio Arquitectura" [Hence Flagship Store Madrid / Destudio Arquitectura] 13 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897973/hence-flagship-store-madrid-destudio-arquitectura/> ISSN 0719-8884

