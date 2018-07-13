Ambient House / NO Architects Designers and Social Artists

Save this picture! Courtesy of NO Architects Designers and Social Artists

Architects NO Architects Designers and Social Artists

Location India

Area 3000.0 ft2

Project Year 2018

Save this picture! Courtesy of NO Architects Designers and Social Artists

Text description provided by the architects. We create living breathing houses. This is the third experimental house in this series. It started with a story. During a conversation with our client, she said an interesting story about how her daughter, returning from school would tell her friends in the school bus, that the existing concrete house of the 1970s was not her home. From a child's perspective, she could never relate her image of a home to that inert box.

Save this picture! Courtesy of NO Architects Designers and Social Artists

This narrative guided us in using the universal form of shelter as the image of her home, something which every child can relate to. For a 3000 sqft two story house with all luxuries of contemporary living, this was our kind of interpretation of home. The pristine white was chosen in response to the tropical sun, as we wanted to explore the various hues of white light.

It becomes the perfect canvas for the different iterations of light and darkness that defines tropical spaces. Also white becomes a neutral medium to imbibe the vibrant Indian motifs and textures which add a cultural layer to the subtle lines of architecture. Also, a blanket of tropical landscape creates a microclimate that dithers the sharp white planes.