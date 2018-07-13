World
i

i

i

i

i

  7. Ambient House / NO Architects Designers and Social Artists

Ambient House / NO Architects Designers and Social Artists

  • 21:00 - 13 July, 2018
Ambient House / NO Architects Designers and Social Artists
Courtesy of NO Architects Designers and Social Artists

Courtesy of NO Architects Designers and Social Artists
Text description provided by the architects. We create living breathing houses. This is the third experimental house in this series. It started with a story. During a conversation with our client, she said an interesting story about how her daughter, returning from school would tell her friends in the school bus, that the existing concrete house of the 1970s was not her home. From a child's perspective, she could never relate her image of a home to that inert box.

Courtesy of NO Architects Designers and Social Artists
This narrative guided us in using the universal form of shelter as the image of her home, something which every child can relate to. For a 3000 sqft two story house with all luxuries of contemporary living, this was our kind of interpretation of home. The pristine white was chosen in response to the tropical sun, as we wanted to explore the various hues of white light.

Longitudinal Section
Section
It becomes the perfect canvas for the different iterations of light and darkness that defines tropical spaces. Also white becomes a neutral medium to imbibe the vibrant Indian motifs and textures which add a cultural layer to the subtle lines of architecture. Also, a blanket of tropical landscape creates a microclimate that dithers the sharp white planes.

Courtesy of NO Architects Designers and Social Artists
About this office
NO Architects Designers and Social Artists
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors India
Cite: "Ambient House / NO Architects Designers and Social Artists" 13 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897960/ambient-house-no-architects-designers-and-social-artists/> ISSN 0719-8884

