  7. MMS House / Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos

MMS House / Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos

  • 10:00 - 3 January, 2019
MMS House / Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos
MMS House / Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos, © Ricardo Bassetti
© Ricardo Bassetti

© Ricardo Bassetti © Ricardo Bassetti © Ricardo Bassetti © Ricardo Bassetti + 30

  • Architects

    Pascali Semerdjian arquitetos

  • Location

    São Paulo, Brazil

  • Responsible Architects

    Sarkis Semerdjian , Domingos Pascali

  • Team

    Sarkis Semerdjian , Domingos Pascali, Roberta Brain, Linda Mattoli, Leopoldo Schettino

  • Area

    411.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Ricardo Bassetti

  • Interiors

    Pascali Semerdjian arquitetos

  • Contractor

    Persona Engenharia

  • Techincal Projects

    Mario Viviani

  • Landscape Design

    Rodrigo Oliveira
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Ricardo Bassetti
© Ricardo Bassetti

Text description provided by the architects. With a vast program to be fulfilled, the MMS house, was built through a mixed structural system (reinforced concrete and metallic structure), since the client came to us with the intention of realizing a residence with simple solutions and fast execution. For this, we divided the aforementioned program into 4 floors that coincide with the division of the house: the subsoil is configured as a service sector, the ground floor and the last floor as social and coexistence sectors and the first floor as an intimate sector.

© Ricardo Bassetti
© Ricardo Bassetti
Planta - Térreo
Planta - Térreo
© Ricardo Bassetti
© Ricardo Bassetti

From the centralized implantation in the terrain and the determination of a central axis of vertical circulation, we conceive the spaces in an integrated way in order to stimulate the social interactions of the residents. 

Section A
Section A

Aiming at better comfort, we maximize natural light collection, ventilation and outdoor contact in all environments, which sometimes open onto the street at the height of the treetops, or open onto an outdoor area with a tropical garden.

© Ricardo Bassetti
© Ricardo Bassetti
Schematic Sketch of the Body Guard
Schematic Sketch of the Body Guard
© Ricardo Bassetti
© Ricardo Bassetti

Of a ludic character, the brick facade appears to decompose according to the end of the building and, in contrast to the austerity of the brick, the accesses and openings are well defined from the use of colored steel sheet frames.

© Ricardo Bassetti
© Ricardo Bassetti

Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos
Office

Cite: "MMS House / Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos" [Casa MMS / Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos] 03 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897784/mms-house-pascali-semerdjian-arquitetos/> ISSN 0719-8884

