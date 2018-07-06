World
Meet the 9 Regional Winners of the 2018 International VELUX Award for Students of Architecture

Meet the 9 Regional Winners of the 2018 International VELUX Award for Students of Architecture
Meet the 9 Regional Winners of the 2018 International VELUX Award for Students of Architecture, Courtesy of Velux Group
Courtesy of Velux Group

Held every two years, the International VELUX Award challenges students to generate projects that take advantage of daylight, with the aim of developing a deeper understanding of this energy source.

A jury of renowned architects chose 9 regional winners for its 2018 iteration, who will now compete for the winning title at the World Architecture Festival in November. The winners were chosen from projects presented by students from 250 different architecture schools in 58 countries.

The jury was comprised of internationally renowned architects including Carme Pigem Barceló, founding partner of RCR Architects (ES), Li Hu, founding partner of OPEN Architecture (CH), Rick Joy, director of Rick Joy Architects (USA), Saša Begović, founding partner of 3LHD Architects (HR), and Martin Pors Jepsen, vice president of the VELUX Innovation Center. They convened for two days in Copenhagen to evaluate more than 600 student projects.

The winners from the ‘Daylight in Buildings’ category are: 

  • Western Europe: “Reaching the Light” by Joana Robalo, João Umbelino, Ana Ázar, António Lopes and Miguel Pedro from Universidade de Évora in Portugal

Courtesy of Velux Group
Courtesy of Velux Group

  • Eastern Europe and the Middle East: “Light Forms Jugglers” by Anastasia Maslova from Kazan State University of Architecture and Engineering in Russia

Courtesy of Velux Group
Courtesy of Velux Group

  • The Americas: “Light Liquefaction” by Ziqi Chen, Shuaizhong Wang and Zeyu Liu from University of Virginia in the United States

Courtesy of Velux Group
Courtesy of Velux Group

  • Asia and Oceania: “My Dead Relative in the Light” by Qi Wang, Jingkai Chen and Peilin Yin from Qingdao University of Technology in China 

Courtesy of Velux Group
Courtesy of Velux Group

  • Africa: “Light Pavilion” by Fatai Osundiji and Emmanuel Ayo-loto from Obafemi Awolowo University in Nigeria 

Courtesy of Velux Group
Courtesy of Velux Group

The winners from the ‘Daylight Investigations’ category are:

  • Western Europe: “Cover to Reveal” by Brice Lemaire, Xiaolan Vandendries and Julien Obedia from Université Catholique de Louvain in Belgium

Courtesy of Velux Group
Courtesy of Velux Group

  • Eastern Europe and the Middle East: “Cloud of the Polar Light” by Anna Borisova and Kamilla Akhmetova from Kazan State University of Architecture and Engineering in Russia

Courtesy of Velux Group
Courtesy of Velux Group

  • The Americas: “Daylight to Water” by Stephen Baik, Abubakr Bajaman and John Nguyen from University of Toronto in Canada 

Courtesy of Velux Group
Courtesy of Velux Group

  • Asia and Oceania: “Road to Light” by Yuhan Luo, Di Lan and Yusong Liu from Tianjin University in China

Courtesy of Velux Group
Courtesy of Velux Group

With this year’s entries, the jury noted a clear focus on responsibility and considerations for some of the greatest issues of our time (public unrest, crises, refugees, climate challenges) and used daylight as a uniting force and practical solution for communities all around the world.

I saw projects, that were close to themes of poor people, environment, disasters, and taking care of disabled people. It shows a different responsibility and realism. Whereas some years ago, people were more optimistic and showing new spectacular things, now it is more about inclusion of all people and bringing people to the same level with architecture.
- Carme Pigem Barceló, founding partner of RCR Architects, noted after the jury meeting ended 

Courtesy of Velux Group
Courtesy of Velux Group

All prize winners have been informed. Representatives from each team will be awarded a trip to Amsterdam and tickets to the World Architecture Festival in November where they will present their projects in front of, and get feedback directly from, the renowned architects of the jury. Here, two global winners will be selected and receive the grand prize of €5000.

Check the winning projects, all other entries, and more details about the International VELUX Award 2018 for Students of Architecture here.

