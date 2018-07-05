World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. South Korea
  5. Le Sixieme
  6. 2018
  Maison 390 / Le Sixieme

Maison 390 / Le Sixieme

  20:00 - 5 July, 2018
Maison 390 / Le Sixieme
Maison 390 / Le Sixieme, © Kim Jaeyoon
© Kim Jaeyoon

© Kim Jaeyoon © Kim Jaeyoon © Kim Jaeyoon © Kim Jaeyoon + 38

  • Architects

    Le Sixieme

  • Location

    Yangpyeong-gun, South Korea

  • Designer

    Koo Manjae

  • Design Team

    Kim Sungook, Park Kibem, Shin Dongwook, Kim Jaedeok

  • Area

    198.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Kim Jaeyoon
© Kim Jaeyoon
© Kim Jaeyoon

Text description provided by the architects. The alphabet F of Roof and T of Root were derived from the preposition 'From' and 'To'. Similar context is usually used in Korean like any other English countries.

© Kim Jaeyoon
© Kim Jaeyoon

The most important thing, we designed, was to maintain the typical type of house. This gable house which is well expressed on Root (the stylobate) and Roof is the house easily can be seen traditional house.

© Kim Jaeyoon
© Kim Jaeyoon
Floor
Floor
© Kim Jaeyoon
© Kim Jaeyoon

So when we design this house, we can be more concentrate on nature and living without pressure of formativeness of architecture.

© Kim Jaeyoon
© Kim Jaeyoon

Living in and with nature is ideal. In big city like Seoul it is getting hard to live in ideal place where we can live in and with nature.

© Kim Jaeyoon
© Kim Jaeyoon

Through dramatic sense of openness and 6 meter high of ceiling height, Client can experience special life which can't feel in ordinary city life.

© Kim Jaeyoon
© Kim Jaeyoon

Cite: "Maison 390 / Le Sixieme" 05 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897586/maison-390-le-sixieme/> ISSN 0719-8884

