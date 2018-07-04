World
  SkyLine Office / FLXBL Design Consultancy

SkyLine Office / FLXBL Design Consultancy

  00:00 - 4 July, 2018
SkyLine Office / FLXBL Design Consultancy
© Harsh Pandya
© Harsh Pandya

© Harsh Pandya

  • Architects

    FLXBL Design Consultancy

  • Location

    Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India

  • Lead Architects

    Cunal Parmar

  • Other participants

    Shail Patel, Itesh Gajjar

  • Area

    4000.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Harsh Pandya
© Harsh Pandya
© Harsh Pandya

Text description provided by the architects. The corporate office of a city-based construction company, Skyline Office Building is a modest 4000 sq. ft. of space that was given a conspicuous corporate shape and form quite unconventional for an industrial area in Ahmedabad.

© Harsh Pandya
© Harsh Pandya

The striking red origami form in steel seems to levitate over a garden area on slender steel girders that give the building an industrial aesthetic. The faceted planes are carried forward in the landscaped areas tying them with the floating mass above that draws ones attention when seen from the highway.

Constructive
Constructive

The organic form is carried through into the interior spaces giving it a dynamism that extends outwards to the horizon through the panoramic glass walls on three sides.

© Harsh Pandya
© Harsh Pandya

To maintain the corporate persona of the space, the building is engulfed by glass walls running from roof to bottom on the three sides allowing ample natural light inside and a view of the outside to all the work-meeting-and casual areas of the office.

Plan
Plan

The large glass walls offer sweeping views of the highway and surroundings giving one the sense of watching a silent movie from within an avant-garde sculpture.

© Harsh Pandya
© Harsh Pandya

Cite: "SkyLine Office / FLXBL Design Consultancy" 04 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897483/skyline-office-flxbl-design-consultancy/> ISSN 0719-8884

