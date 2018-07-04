SkyLine Office / FLXBL Design Consultancy

+ 23

Architects FLXBL Design Consultancy

Location Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India

Lead Architects Cunal Parmar

Other participants Shail Patel, Itesh Gajjar

Area 4000.0 ft2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Harsh Pandya

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. The corporate office of a city-based construction company, Skyline Office Building is a modest 4000 sq. ft. of space that was given a conspicuous corporate shape and form quite unconventional for an industrial area in Ahmedabad.

The striking red origami form in steel seems to levitate over a garden area on slender steel girders that give the building an industrial aesthetic. The faceted planes are carried forward in the landscaped areas tying them with the floating mass above that draws ones attention when seen from the highway.

The organic form is carried through into the interior spaces giving it a dynamism that extends outwards to the horizon through the panoramic glass walls on three sides.

To maintain the corporate persona of the space, the building is engulfed by glass walls running from roof to bottom on the three sides allowing ample natural light inside and a view of the outside to all the work-meeting-and casual areas of the office.

The large glass walls offer sweeping views of the highway and surroundings giving one the sense of watching a silent movie from within an avant-garde sculpture.