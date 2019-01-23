World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Municipal Building
  4. Greece
  5. daflos & panagouli architects [pan.da]
  6. 2009
  7. Municipal Building at Lambeia / daflos & panagouli architects [pan.da]

Municipal Building at Lambeia / daflos & panagouli architects [pan.da]

  • 06:00 - 23 January, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Municipal Building at Lambeia / daflos & panagouli architects [pan.da]
Save this picture!
Municipal Building at Lambeia / daflos & panagouli architects [pan.da], © Thanos Papadopoulos
© Thanos Papadopoulos

© Thanos Papadopoulos Courtesy of panagouli architects [pan.da] © Thanos Papadopoulos © Thanos Papadopoulos + 29

Save this picture!
© Thanos Papadopoulos
© Thanos Papadopoulos

Text description provided by the architects. Lambeia is a mountainous steep settlement, located in central Peloponnesus. It is a place that is open to nature, a rural community.

Save this picture!
SitePlan
SitePlan
Save this picture!
© Thanos Papadopoulos
© Thanos Papadopoulos
Save this picture!
Level (+1)
Level (+1)

The architectural proposal attempted the integration of the local character, focusing on the generic qualities and the social conditions of the place, as well as the structural identities and formations of the anonymous traditional architecture. The interpretation of the relations of open spaces from the occasional and spontaneous articulation of buildings across the village, like terraces, patios and benches strengthen the correlation of social and spatial framework.

Save this picture!
© Thanos Papadopoulos
© Thanos Papadopoulos
Save this picture!
Section 01
Section 01

The basis of the design proposal is the conjunction of the “informal” with the sense of familiarity for the inhabitants of the village.

Save this picture!
© Thanos Papadopoulos
© Thanos Papadopoulos

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
daflos & panagouli architects [pan.da]
Office

Products:

Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Public Architecture Government Municipal building Greece
Cite: "Municipal Building at Lambeia / daflos & panagouli architects [pan.da]" 23 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897352/municipal-building-at-lambeia-daflos-and-panagouli-architects-paa/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream