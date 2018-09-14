World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Singapore
  5. ONG&ONG Pte Ltd
  6. 2017
  7. Heartbeat@Bedok / ONG&ONG Pte Ltd

Heartbeat@Bedok / ONG&ONG Pte Ltd

  • 21:00 - 14 September, 2018
Heartbeat@Bedok / ONG&ONG Pte Ltd
Heartbeat@Bedok / ONG&ONG Pte Ltd, Courtesy of ONG&ONG Pte Ltd
Courtesy of ONG&ONG Pte Ltd

Courtesy of ONG&ONG Pte Ltd

  • Architects

    ONG&ONG Pte Ltd

  • Location

    Singapore

  • Project Directors

    Ashvinkumar Kantilal, Robert Brodeth

  • Area

    45000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Landscape

    ONG&ONG Pte Ltd

  • Lighting

    ONG&ONG Pte Ltd

  • Mechanical & Electrical Engineering

    Rankine & Hill (S) Pte Ltd (member of the ONG&ONG Group)

  • Main Contractor

    Kim Seng Heng Engineering Construction Pte Ltd
    More Specs Less Specs
Courtesy of ONG&ONG Pte Ltd
Courtesy of ONG&ONG Pte Ltd

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Bedok North, the Heartbeat@Bedok is a multi-user, multi-occupancy 7-storey building housing several Co-Location Partners (CLPs). Envisioned as a key civic and community space for Bedok residents, particularly senior citizens, it offers a host of integrated services that will bring residents of different backgrounds together, helping to improve social ties and cultivate community spirit.

Courtesy of ONG&ONG Pte Ltd
Courtesy of ONG&ONG Pte Ltd

The new building resulted from the dramatic transformation of a public park in the heart of the vibrant East Coast neighbourhood. Part of HDB's 'Remaking Our Heartland' initiative to reinvigorate the Bedok Town Centre, the site combines a community club, sports and recreation centre, public library, polyclinic, and a senior care centre in one location.

Courtesy of ONG&ONG Pte Ltd
Courtesy of ONG&ONG Pte Ltd
1st Floor Plan
1st Floor Plan
Courtesy of ONG&ONG Pte Ltd
Courtesy of ONG&ONG Pte Ltd

The Heartbeat@Bedok is an architecturally distinctive community building that is defined by the highest standards in modern sustainability. Featuring an inverted podium-and-blocks design strategy, spaces within the new building are predicated on functionality. The elevated podium allows for optimised natural ventilation, with a group of microclimates created around internal public spaces. A covered area extends 145m diagonally across the site, creating a 3-storey atrium that enhances porosity between floors, while also working to improve overall connectivity and visual integration of the internal spaces.

Courtesy of ONG&ONG Pte Ltd
Courtesy of ONG&ONG Pte Ltd

The Heartbeat@Bedok is cohesively planned, boasting a unique scheme that is an innovative response to the call for modern community-centric buildings. Featuring lush greenery and landscaping throughout the site, it contains an impressive array of passive environmental controls. From rainwater and grey water systems, to tapered façade glazing and brise soleil elements that mitigate solar heat and radiation, resulting in an environmentally progressive building, centred on reduced energy consumption, and lowered building operation and maintenance costs.

Courtesy of ONG&ONG Pte Ltd
Courtesy of ONG&ONG Pte Ltd

About this office
ONG&ONG Pte Ltd
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Mixed Use Architecture Public Architecture Community Sustainability Singapore
Cite: "Heartbeat@Bedok / ONG&ONG Pte Ltd" 14 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897347/heartbeat-at-bedok-ong-and-ong-pte-ltd/> ISSN 0719-8884

