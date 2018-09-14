Heartbeat@Bedok / ONG&ONG Pte Ltd

+ 63

Architects ONG&ONG Pte Ltd

Location Singapore

Project Directors Ashvinkumar Kantilal, Robert Brodeth

Area 45000.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Landscape ONG&ONG Pte Ltd

Lighting ONG&ONG Pte Ltd

Mechanical & Electrical Engineering Rankine & Hill (S) Pte Ltd (member of the ONG&ONG Group)

Main Contractor Kim Seng Heng Engineering Construction Pte Ltd More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Bedok North, the Heartbeat@Bedok is a multi-user, multi-occupancy 7-storey building housing several Co-Location Partners (CLPs). Envisioned as a key civic and community space for Bedok residents, particularly senior citizens, it offers a host of integrated services that will bring residents of different backgrounds together, helping to improve social ties and cultivate community spirit.

The new building resulted from the dramatic transformation of a public park in the heart of the vibrant East Coast neighbourhood. Part of HDB's 'Remaking Our Heartland' initiative to reinvigorate the Bedok Town Centre, the site combines a community club, sports and recreation centre, public library, polyclinic, and a senior care centre in one location.

The Heartbeat@Bedok is an architecturally distinctive community building that is defined by the highest standards in modern sustainability. Featuring an inverted podium-and-blocks design strategy, spaces within the new building are predicated on functionality. The elevated podium allows for optimised natural ventilation, with a group of microclimates created around internal public spaces. A covered area extends 145m diagonally across the site, creating a 3-storey atrium that enhances porosity between floors, while also working to improve overall connectivity and visual integration of the internal spaces.

The Heartbeat@Bedok is cohesively planned, boasting a unique scheme that is an innovative response to the call for modern community-centric buildings. Featuring lush greenery and landscaping throughout the site, it contains an impressive array of passive environmental controls. From rainwater and grey water systems, to tapered façade glazing and brise soleil elements that mitigate solar heat and radiation, resulting in an environmentally progressive building, centred on reduced energy consumption, and lowered building operation and maintenance costs.