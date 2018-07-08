World
i

i

i

i

i

  7. House in Uxes / terceroderecha arquitectos

House in Uxes / terceroderecha arquitectos

House in Uxes / terceroderecha arquitectos
House in Uxes / terceroderecha arquitectos , © Baku Akazawa
© Baku Akazawa

© Baku Akazawa

  • Architects

    terceroderecha arquitectos

  • Location

    Orro, Spain

  • Author Architects

    Laura Arias Pardo, Jose C. Álvarez Rodríguez, Jorge Álvarez Rúa

  • Area

    262.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2012

  • Photographs

    Baku Akazawa
© Baku Akazawa
© Baku Akazawa

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located on a rural plot conditioned by existing guidelines, The house opens in its common areas to the south from where you will enjoy the best views. On the other hand, the presence of a road, elevated compared to the natural level of the plot, with a high traffic, reinforces that intention to turn to the landscape and turn its back on neighbors and road, demonstrating a duality of scales in the exterior appearance of the house. The areas of the day use program on the ground floor of the house is resolved, with the clear intention of enabling direct contact with the land, with the bedrooms on the upper floor.

Lower Floor Plan
Lower Floor Plan
Upper Floor Plan
Upper Floor Plan

The need to build a compact house given the size and shape of the plot doesn't prevent to generates a volume that disintegrates its different rooms into different spaces, all of which are connected by a central hall as a connector of the house. This allows a compact scheme with the absence of corridors. The areas of greatest contact with the plot are located in the lower part of the ends of the arms, this being reflected with the combination of different materials.

© Baku Akazawa
© Baku Akazawa

The studio and the kitchen shows the clear relation with the outer space, nuanced by folding or unfolding the wooden lattices, while the living room, through the terrace that finishes it, also has that mutation capacity, adapting itself to the needs of the user, thanks again to the movement of the external lattices. Finally, the garage, following the Galician tradition, can be used to carry out domestic work, being possible its total or partial opening by means of the fold of the external wood cladding.

© Baku Akazawa
© Baku Akazawa
Facade
Facade

About this office
terceroderecha arquitectos
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Spain
Cite: "House in Uxes / terceroderecha arquitectos " [Casa en Uxes / terceroderecha arquitectos ] 08 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Hernández, Diego) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897338/house-in-uxes-terceroderecha-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

