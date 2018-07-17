Online Revit Courses for Beginners and Experts

Save this picture! Course: "Revit 2019: Essential Training for Architecture (Imperial)". Image © Lynda.com

As one of the most-used BIM software products around the world, there are a large number of tutorials and online courses that help us to get started in using Revit, or to become an advanced user and take advantage of its many tools. Do you just want to become familiar with its interface so that you can start using it in your projects? Do you need to learn how to link it with AutoCAD or 3ds Max? Don't know how to render or present the results of your models? These courses promise to teach you how.

An introductory course to Revit in which you will learn about the interface by designing a basic building. Aimed at beginner and professionals architects who want to start using Revit in their projects. Free

Save this picture! via Mass Building using Autodesk Revit / Udemy.com

A course focused on the design of a structure with columns, beams, foundations, floors, and slabs. Aimed at beginner and intermediate users, who seek to begin using Revit and to deepen in their tools. Free

Save this picture! via Full Project Using Revit Structure - Basic Modeling / Udemy.com

Focused entirely on beginners, this course doesn't require previous experience. The course delves into the software interface and then teaches how to model, place and adjust some basic architectural elements. Paid Course

Save this picture! via Learning Autodesk Revit Architecture 2016 / Udemy.com

Beginners can learn here about the basic design of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems. It doesn't require previous experience. Paid Course

Save this picture! via Learning Autodesk Revit MEP 2016 / Udemy.com

This course for students and beginners teaches the basics of how to use the software then moves on to modeling a 2-story house model. Paid Course

Save this picture! via Revit 2018 Architectural Course For Beginner With Project / Udemy.com

Focused on architects who are already familiar with the software, this course starts from the most basic tools to teach you how to define family categories and parameters, work with complex architectural elements, rendering, and how to present your work, among other details. Paid Course

Save this picture! via Advanced Revit Architecture 2016 Training / Udemy.com

This course allows you to develop complete structural projects, using foundations, columns, beams, floors, and defining loads and their combinations, as well as learning how to export them and present them as plans. Paid Course

Save this picture! via Revit Structure 2018 from Zero to Hero / Udemy.com

For this course, you must have previous basic knowledge about Revit, as you will learn new tricks to increase efficiency and develop new skills. Paid Course

Intended for intermediate users, this course is specifically focused on interior design. Revit families will be modeled, in addition to creating furniture and assigning materials and finishes to the spaces. Paid Course

Save this picture! via Revit for Interior Architecture / Lynda.com

This course deals with the integration between Revit and 3ds Max, addressing the complete and detailed process of exporting and rendering a modeled building. Aimed at users who have already used both software. Paid Course

Among other related details, in this course you will learn about importing or linking AutoCAD drawings into Revit, including working with layers and levels. Paid Course

Save this picture! via Revit: Advanced Techniques for Importing CAD Drawings / Lynda.com

Here you will learn mainly about the representation of a Revit model, including materials, colors, patterns, 3d views, and other presentation tools. Paid Course

Using Revit 2017 and open to all types of users, this course provides tips and tricks to improve your work with the software and to solve typical problems. Paid Course

Without requiring previous experience, this course provides tools to learn how to use Revit 2019, from the interface to the modeling, as well as to learn to present the information and to integrate it with others software such as PDF and AutoCAD. Paid Course

Save this picture! via Revit 2019: Essential Training for Architecture (Imperial) / Lynda.com

A quick class that presents a series of tips to increase productivity and efficiency when using Revit, focused on the modeling and documentation of a project. Free

Save this picture! via AS125540: Over 60 Revit Tips in 60 minutes / Autodesk.com

This class is aimed at all types of users and is specifically focused on helping you to create intelligent details, thus facilitating the relationship with the spec writer. Free

Save this picture! via AS122882: Creating Intelligent Details in Revit / Autodesk.com

This advanced class focuses on interdisciplinary work with prefabricated elements, and the administration and monitoring of data in large-scale projects, such as hospitals, schools, and hotels. Free

Save this picture! via AS124409: Revit for modular design, prefabrication and repetitive layouts / Autodesk.com

Considering the large number of Revit updates that are released each year, this class presents some of the work tools that you may have missed. Free

Save this picture! via AS123243: 30 Revit Productivity Enhancements You've Missed! / Autodesk.com

Find more related courses on the official websites of Udemy, Lynda, and Autodesk.