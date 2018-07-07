h2o architectes Reveals Designs of Three Pavilions Along Seine River

Paris-based h2o architectes revealed their designs for three pavilions to be constructed along the Seine River, near the western entrance of the Lagravère Park in Colombes.

The pavilions are woven into the existing landscape, creating a dialogue between the architecture and surrounding nature. The three small structures were designed according to function and are spread out along the promenade.

The first pavilion, located near the entrance, welcomes visitors to the trail. The second pavilion is a shop and the third houses public restrooms.

According to the architects, "the three buildings express directionality: their open gables act like windows onto the landscape. Their elongated yet discrete shape, prolonged by terraces or porches, allows for the three volumes to establish visual connections" to the surrounding park area.

