The West house / H2

+ 26

Architects H2

Location Thành phố Vũng Tàu, Vietnam

Lead Architects Tran Van Huynh Nguyen Thi Xuan Hai

Area 200.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Quang Dam

Manufacturers Loading...

Collaborator Viet Nguyen Architect

Collaborator Viet Nguyen Architect

Execution of Wood Interrior H2

Text description provided by the architects. The owner has lived in one of terraced house on Vo Truong Toan street, ward 9, Vung Tau city with size 5mx20m and 4 floors before. They bought the same house beside for their using necessary, which in the terraced house.

The design solution: getting sunlight and natural wind for the house which on west, combining two existing construction for the new one and treat the old function effectivly and aesthetically. A stair was holded and the other was broken for a green void.

The design focuses on resetting the green space, garage, living room, kitchen and dining room on first floor. The owner likes rasing koi fish so our architects made a piscina combining with a pergola in front of house to set a green terrace. A stair was holded and the other was broken for a green void that makes West house fresh from inside. Trees are also planted more in the back yard.

We design the sitting room and master bedroom for more exiting on second floor. The void area is layouted a kid net for kids to enjoy that easy to be overseen by adult instead of using hand rail.

The third floor is designed a reading room and wooden pillars to occult the sunlight for the void.

We also use plastic wood pillars in vertical axis to cover almost the façade that help avoiding the west sunlight. The architects merger the surface of two old construction by iron frame and plastic wood pillars while expanting the terrace of second floor in front of master bedroom to make a enjoy space for owner after a long day.

Main materials are kinds of wood, iron and natural stone. Vung Tau is the city where there’re many stone pit beside so we develop natural stone feature inside building to make warm and friendly feeling.

The interior of house is used natural wanult and wanult veneer Hdf with brown color luxuriously. Wall is coverd with cement and nautral stone at void area. The ceiling of first floor is completed by natural pine make space lighter and brighter. The oder floors are designed with natural oak and oak veneer Hdf like closet, shelf, table, bed, wall, ceiling combine with white wall.