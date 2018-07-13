World
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Shuyang Art Gallery / UAD

  00:00 - 13 July, 2018
Shuyang Art Gallery / UAD
Save this picture!
Main Entrance. Image © Qiang Zhao
Main Entrance. Image © Qiang Zhao

Sky Lighting. Image © Qiang Zhao Zoom in Bird View. Image © Qiang Zhao Secondary Entrance. Image © Qiang Zhao Entrance Courtyard. Image © Qiang Zhao

  • Structural Engineer

    Kaizhong Wei, Shuai Wu

  • MEP Consultant

    Yi Yang, Pang Li, Minmin Zhang, Dahong Pan, Xing Zhou

  • Lighting Consultant

    Peiyu Zhou

  • Quantity Surveyor

    Chaohui Qiu

  • Landscape Consultant

    Xiao‘ang Cai
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
Facade Texture and Cambered Surface. Image © Qiang Zhao
Facade Texture and Cambered Surface. Image © Qiang Zhao

Text description provided by the architects. This project is located in the hometown of traditional calligraphy, Shuyang, Jiangsu province, and is positioned as the calligraphy art gallery to display and inherit Shuyang calligraphic style.

Save this picture!
Entrance Courtyard. Image © Qiang Zhao
Entrance Courtyard. Image © Qiang Zhao

Design Concept
The concept of architecture abstracts the most fundamental three colors, black, white and red of Chinese calligraphy from rice-paper, brush-pen, seal and creates a pure space experience with pure colors.

Save this picture!
Secondary Entrance. Image © Qiang Zhao
Secondary Entrance. Image © Qiang Zhao

The aesthetic interest of the calligraphy in the architectural layout referring to Zheng Banqiao’s  calligraphic style is to respond to the ideological and practical work, the light and heavy, and the opening and closing of the calligraphy through controlling the size of the building, the space, the contrast of the materials and so on.

Save this picture!
Zoom in Bird View. Image © Qiang Zhao
Zoom in Bird View. Image © Qiang Zhao

Design Strategy
The largest exhibition hall along the street has the red-bricked exterior wall, like a condensed seal printed on the elegant scroll of ink and wash. The way of cutting the corner through the arc surface strengthens the iconic character of the building along the street, forming a unique lasting appeal. Red brick is Yixing clay brick, adopting three kinds of lining according to the different locations. The lower brick head outstand the wall, and the upper part intrudes the wall, and cut part is flatly lined, forming different textures.

Save this picture!
1F Floor Plan
1F Floor Plan

The ink volume and angle are cut and painted with dark grey fluorocarbon paint, and the wall presents a subtle color change in the blue sky, such as the giant stone, such as the ink block, with a simple and profound texture. At the bottom of the body, the rounded corners are processed to show the sense of gravity in calligraphy.

Save this picture!
View From the Lake. Image © Qiang Zhao
View From the Lake. Image © Qiang Zhao

The white volume selects prefabricated concrete hanging board, and the surface is treated with vertical chisel, such as rice-paper, which formed delightful contrast to the smooth and fine ink surface. The bottom of the body is overhanging to show a floating state, reflecting the spirit of detachment in calligraphy.

Save this picture!
Black and White Volume Contrast. Image © Qiang Zhao
Black and White Volume Contrast. Image © Qiang Zhao

The tranquil water in the entrance is set up to keep off the noise of the outside world, and the visitors are introduced into the gallery by a bridge on the surface of the water. The continuous transition of space makes the visitors compose the mind quickly before entering the exhibition hall.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

The space relationship is controlled by the layout of "sparse enough to run horse, dense enough with no needle". It is close to keep a narrow lane of only 2 meters wide. Both sides are pure black and white volume, making people feel to walk among the books. The space will turn to open courtyard and create an open space effect.

Save this picture!
Sky Lighting. Image © Qiang Zhao
Sky Lighting. Image © Qiang Zhao

There is a gray space in the way that the volume of the body is dug in introverted manner, and the outdoor space can be extended into the indoor rest area. The tourists can enjoy the interesting space experience during the visit.

Save this picture!
Column Free Hall. Image © Qiang Zhao
Column Free Hall. Image © Qiang Zhao
Save this picture!
3F Floor Plan
3F Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Street View. Image © Qiang Zhao
Street View. Image © Qiang Zhao

All the exhibition halls are open space without columns, which can be arranged freely according to the exhibition needs. Glass corridor connects the exhibition halls, in order to facilitate continuous exhibition. In the middle of the red bricked exhibition hall, there are light wells through 3 floors, which creates bright and transparent indoor space.

Save this picture!
Roof Top Garden and Ink Pattern Pavement. Image © Qiang Zhao
Roof Top Garden and Ink Pattern Pavement. Image © Qiang Zhao

The paved road and roofed courtyards are inspired by the abstract pattern of the ink spreading. Through the different grayscale changes of the granites in the paved fields, an ink painting is formed.

Save this picture!
Roof Top Garden. Image © Qiang Zhao
Roof Top Garden. Image © Qiang Zhao

Cite: "Shuyang Art Gallery / UAD" 13 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897180/shuyang-art-gallery-uad/> ISSN 0719-8884

