World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Belgium
  5. Label architecture
  6. 2013
  7. Conversion of a Townhouse in Brussels / Label architecture

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Conversion of a Townhouse in Brussels / Label architecture

  • 05:00 - 29 June, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Conversion of a Townhouse in Brussels / Label architecture
Save this picture!
Conversion of a Townhouse in Brussels / Label architecture, © bepictures
© bepictures

© bepictures © bepictures © bepictures © bepictures + 36

Save this picture!
© bepictures
© bepictures

Text description provided by the architects. The task was to transform a 4 floor’s single-family house into two apartments. Therefore, the challenge was to provide separate circulation and outdoor spaces to each dwelling. For this purpose, an extension volume has been built. Its exterior walls are cladded with lozenge tiles, commonly used to cover gable facades.

Save this picture!
© bepictures
© bepictures
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© bepictures
© bepictures

It is giving it the aesthetic of the typical Brussels houses’ additions, enforcing its integration in this typical Brussels urban context. But the volume was thought out as part of a global intervention. It includes a dining- and bedroom for the first duplex apartment and a private terrace for the second one.

Save this picture!
© bepictures
© bepictures

Its windows have been designed to warrant privacy of one unit over the other, giving it a monolithic appearance. Interiors have been designed, materials are used indistinctly on floors, walls, and ceilings conferring each space a singularity. Some interventions allow a multifunctional use of the space, recovering historical models in a straightforward way.

Save this picture!
© bepictures
© bepictures

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Label architecture
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation Belgium
Cite: "Conversion of a Townhouse in Brussels / Label architecture" 29 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897105/conversion-of-a-townhouse-in-brussels-label-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »