World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installation
  4. Italy
  5. Sauerbruch Hutton
  6. 2018
  7. oxymoron / Sauerbruch Hutton

oxymoron / Sauerbruch Hutton

  • 02:00 - 22 June, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
oxymoron / Sauerbruch Hutton
Save this picture!
oxymoron / Sauerbruch Hutton , © Jan Bitter
© Jan Bitter

© Jan Bitter © Jan Bitter © Jan Bitter © Jan Bitter + 18

  • Architects

    Sauerbruch Hutton

  • Location

    Castello, 30122 Venice, Metropolitan City of Venice, Italy

  • Lead Architects

    Louisa Hutton, Matthias Sauerbruch, Juan Lucas Young,Jörg Albeke, Isabelle Hartmann, Bettina Magistretti, Emanuela Mendes, Francesca Poloni, Tanja Reiche-Hoppe, Caroline Wolf

  • Area

    20.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Jan Bitter

  • Supporters

    Polymnia Venezia / Fondazione di Venezia, Kvadrat A/S, Pollmeier Massivholz GmbH & Co. KG, iGuzzini illuminazione S.p.A, axis GmbH & Co. KG, Bozza s.r.l.

  • Collaborators

    Alessandra Chemollo (photography) SCE Project (Stefano de Cerchio, Michela Balzano, Filippo Galvani), Giorgio Destefani, Studio Teonico (Giorgio Destefani)
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Jan Bitter
© Jan Bitter

Text description provided by the architects. The installation by Sauerbruch Hutton at the 16th International Architecture Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia, FREESPACE, curated by Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara, is a small space enclosed by a timber framework placed amongst the monumental structure of the Corderie. While its lower part is opaque, its upper section, where a pattern of coloured weaves counters the strict geometry of the frame, radiates a seductive glow. Inside, the colour treatment seems to explode the physical confines and large black and white photographs below similarly appear to expand the space. The installation condenses the architectural themes of Sauerbruch Hutton’s M9 Museum District in Venice Mestre.

Save this picture!
© Jan Bitter
© Jan Bitter
Save this picture!
© Jan Bitter
© Jan Bitter

Adding contemporary interventions to the palimpsest of Mestre’s centre, M9 offers a new type of curated public domain that inspires synergies between cultural, social and commercial activities. Primarily defined by volumetric composition, the spaces of M9 are informed through their material and chromatic presence, actively engaging the visitor in a play between visual perception and haptic reality.

Save this picture!
Unfolded Elevation
Unfolded Elevation
Save this picture!
© Jan Bitter
© Jan Bitter
Save this picture!
Situation Plan
Situation Plan

For M9 freespace is a liminal zone between the public and the private spheres that offers itself for occupation. Sauerbruch Hutton’s architecture provides amenity and specific atmospheres. Liberating in intent, it still never betrays the fundamentally limiting act of construction. Thus the oxymoron of freespace catches an essential condition of their architectural practice.

Save this picture!
© Jan Bitter
© Jan Bitter

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Sauerbruch Hutton
Office

Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Installation Italy
Cite: "oxymoron / Sauerbruch Hutton " 22 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896774/oxymoron-sauerbruch-hutton/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »