  ArchDaily
  News
  WXCA Architects' Polish Museum Proposal Wins First Prize in Open Architecture Competition

WXCA Architects' Polish Museum Proposal Wins First Prize in Open Architecture Competition

WXCA Architects' Polish Museum Proposal Wins First Prize in Open Architecture Competition
WXCA Architects' Polish Museum Proposal Wins First Prize in Open Architecture Competition, Courtesy of WXCA Architects
Courtesy of WXCA Architects

WXCA Architects’ proposed building has been chosen as the winning design of the Muzeum Książąt Lubomirskich in Wroclaw, Poland. Over 100 designs from all over the world were submitted for the project. However, the winning firm’s proposal provided a homogeneous balance of contemporary design with classical elements, a concept that led to their first-place prize.

Courtesy of WXCA Architects

Courtesy of WXCA Architects
Courtesy of WXCA Architects

The building’s massive walls were formed by intricately aligned stone blocks, piled in a classical composition. The windows produce a rhythmic composition on the façade, creating an irregular yet harmonious drawing. The contemporary feel to the building is the result of the complex details found within the structure. This blend of traditional with contemporary is a clear reflection of the culture’s identity: continuity and permanence in art and architecture.

Courtesy of WXCA Architects
Courtesy of WXCA Architects
Courtesy of WXCA Architects
Courtesy of WXCA Architects

The design team consists of: WXCA Architects, Szczepan Wroński, Anna Dobek, Anna Majewska, Marcin Jurusik, and Michał Czerwiński

News via: WXCA Architects

About this author
Dima Stouhi
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
