Resources Publicis Russia / VOX Architects

Architects VOX Architects

Location Leningradsky Ave, 15, Moskva, Russia

Lead Architects Boris Voskoboynikov, Maria Akhremenkova

Other participants Boris Voskoboynikov, Maria Akhremenkova, Andrey Koskov, Olga Ivleva-Neuter

Area 870.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Sergey Ananiev

Text description provided by the architects. Publicis Groupe is a major European media holding company that has united world famous advertising agencies — Publicis, Leo Burnett, Saatchi & Saatchi, and several other large media groups. Re:Sources — internal department of the company, which is responsible for the holding’s finances and ensuring its functioning.

The new office of the media holding department is located in the business center Bolshevik on an area of 870 square meters. The task that the architects faced was to convey the attitude of the employees at the expense of expressive means and volumes. Gold bar hovering in the rising sun clouds — became the central element of the design of the whole office. The central element is the reception desk in the form of a gold ingot of 999 samples. Stylized lamps with a soft matte light resemble small clouds — the same theme can be traced in the drawings on the walls.

Working areas of employees are made in open space format; offices are designed for top-managers, special departments, accounting and IT-departments. Large windows (left in the inheritance from the period of use of the building for industrial purposes) provide good insolation. The conversation area is finished with sound-absorbing panels, which allows to comfortably hold meetings and video conferences. In addition to working areas in the office, there are several coffee-points, a full kitchen-dining room and informal communication areas with high sofas and hammocks.

Considering the historical past of the building, it was decided to leave some of the walls in their original form, preserving the loft style. The open ceiling communications are painted blue, complementing the image of a saturated morning sky, as well as colorful stripes on the walls and columns, the sunrise started in the entrance area.