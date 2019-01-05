World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Showroom
  4. China
  5. Shanghai Tianhua Architecture Planning & Engineering
  6. 2017
  7. Hangzhou Dowell · Life Style Center / Shanghai Tianhua Architecture Planning & Engineering

Hangzhou Dowell · Life Style Center / Shanghai Tianhua Architecture Planning & Engineering

  • 21:00 - 5 January, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Hangzhou Dowell · Life Style Center / Shanghai Tianhua Architecture Planning & Engineering
Save this picture!
Hangzhou Dowell · Life Style Center / Shanghai Tianhua Architecture Planning & Engineering, © Jianghe Zeng
© Jianghe Zeng

© Pu Wang © Jianghe Zeng © Jianghe Zeng © A.GUANG + 34

  • Proprietor

    Hangzhou Dowell Real Estate

  • Landscape Design

    T+Mstudio

  • Landscape Design Team

    Chao Chen, Liusang Yang, Chenli Zhu, Mingjing Che, Ying Cui

  • Interior Design

    DOME&ASSOCIATES

  • Interior Design Team

    Tianqi Xiao, Tao Liu, Yuqing Liu, Xuechun Zhong, Lijuan Xie, Zhongyan Xiao, Qing Shao (Director: Qing Shao)

  • Curtain Design Team

    Umbreal Engineering Consultants

  • Illumination Design

    CHINA UNITED ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED

  • Construction Unit

    YUEFENG GROUP

  • Organization

    Weiyi Wang
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Jianghe Zeng
© Jianghe Zeng

Text description provided by the architects. Dowell Future Impression is located in the west of Hangzhou Xixi National Wetland Park, facing Wuchang Wetland Park while sitting mountains.

Save this picture!
© A.GUANG
© A.GUANG

The life style center is the epitome of Future Impression Estate more than an ordinary sales center. It is initially used as the sales center but later added an underground Our Space, a ground floor lobby and an upstairs light meal space. The original intention is abandoning excessive modifier, that is what you see is what you get. The multifunction help to establish great vision of Future Impression.

Save this picture!
© Jianghe Zeng
© Jianghe Zeng
Save this picture!
© A.GUANG
© A.GUANG

The design concept comes from architects’ understanding of the relationship among architecture, water-mirror and landscape. Therefore, taking the inspiration of “Look up at a peak with awe to enjoy elegant scenery, look down to a stream with appreciate to admire wide universe,” the innovative façade approach is encouraged by the natural beauty of lakes and mountains, in other words “View a mountain at a distance, touch its meaning within heart.” To achieve that, the way home is designed to cross water. The mirror-like water works as cornerstone, which breeds the whole building.

Save this picture!
© Jianghe Zeng
© Jianghe Zeng

Walking into the lobby, the enclosed curve of the stairway roots in Mobius Band. Pure space is given forceful artistic atmosphere.

Save this picture!
© Lingjun Meng
© Lingjun Meng

Transparency and piercing sets space boundaries in the underground Our Space to create a complete interlaced spatial system. Meanwhile, wood and concrete is combined with plants and books, aiming to transfer dynamic spaces to static spaces.

Save this picture!
© A.GUANG
© A.GUANG

The upstairs cinema’s steps are as curved as contour lines, turning sunbeams piercing through tiles suspended in the wind into checkered light and shade on the ground. In this way, the architectural form is combined with inner spaces. Sit inside idly and look up into wooded mountains, it’s exciting that the boundary between exterior and interior is blurred by transparent glasses, bringing in surrounding scenery, which creates an illusion reality like reaching the peak as well as viewing a picture. The interaction of inner soft lights and outer glistening waves reflects the charm of faraway mountains and nearby water, representing the soul of Yuhang civilization.

Save this picture!
Underground space. Image © Xiang Cheng
Underground space. Image © Xiang Cheng
Save this picture!
Structure analysis
Structure analysis
Save this picture!
© Jianghe Zeng
© Jianghe Zeng

The basic element of facades is “Tile” representing Jiangnan. Driven by traditional method “Perfect the form with inner meaning”, Corrugated parametric design is applied to crescent-shaped pendants and slim stainless upstands suspending on facades, to landscape the building. Within vernal sunlight, hook-like glazed tiles appears to be delicate mutton-fat jade, drawing out a picturesque Jiangnan impression with misty rain.

Save this picture!
© A.GUANG
© A.GUANG
Save this picture!
© Jianghe Zeng
© Jianghe Zeng

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Shanghai Tianhua Architecture Planning & Engineering
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail Showroom China
Cite: "Hangzhou Dowell · Life Style Center / Shanghai Tianhua Architecture Planning & Engineering" 05 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896281/hangzhou-dowell-star-life-style-center-shanghai-tianhua-architecture-planning-and-engineering/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Jianghe Zeng

杭州东原·印未来生活体验中心 / 上海天华建筑设计

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream