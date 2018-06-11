World
i

  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Argentina
  5. Nicolás Pinto da Mota, Victoria Maria Falcon
  6. 2018
  7. Newman House / Nicolás Pinto da Mota, Victoria Maria Falcon

Newman House / Nicolás Pinto da Mota, Victoria Maria Falcon

  • 09:00 - 11 June, 2018
Newman House / Nicolás Pinto da Mota, Victoria Maria Falcon
Newman House / Nicolás Pinto da Mota, Victoria Maria Falcon, © Fernando Schapochnik
© Fernando Schapochnik

© Fernando Schapochnik

© Fernando Schapochnik
© Fernando Schapochnik

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in the outsides of Buenos Aires, inside a private neighbourhood. The most defined quality is its consolidated vegetation. This feature and the plots specific conditions gave as our first approximation. This was to create a special configuration that capture and live with the landscape that surrounded the house.

© Fernando Schapochnik
© Fernando Schapochnik
First floor plan
First floor plan
© Fernando Schapochnik
© Fernando Schapochnik

To do this we developed a system of courtyards, galleries and logias that make the relationship between exterior and interior occur in a continuous way. This special organization, without great hierarchies, give as a result a continuous and sinuous space defined by the relation of full and empty inside the composition. This intermittency identifies the scales of the typical domestic uses.
A new interiority gives place to a new landscape, in contraposition to the most classical typology we use to find in this type of plots. The big prayed and abstract box manifests in its operations the different long and short relations that the landscape proposes. On the ground floor, the house relates with the more immediate, through the combination of courtyard and logias.  Instead, in the first floor we propose two terraces that seek long extent relation looking between the trees canopies that surround them. This different approach to landscape, that differ in each ground, is also reflected in the use during the day and the night. An important issue in housing.

© Fernando Schapochnik
© Fernando Schapochnik
Cross Section
Cross Section
© Fernando Schapochnik
© Fernando Schapochnik

The brick sum up the entire volume and it incorporates naturally to the environment of the neighbourhood. We chose brick as a material, for its geometrical clarity, and the special continuity it allows. In this sense, the priority is not what we build but is the space that, through this construction, we define and configure.

© Fernando Schapochnik
© Fernando Schapochnik

Products:

Wood Glass Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Argentina
Cite: "Newman House / Nicolás Pinto da Mota, Victoria Maria Falcon" [Casa Newman / Nicolás Pinto da Mota, Victoria Maria Falcon] 11 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896002/newman-house-nicolas-pinto-da-mota-victoria-maria-falcon/> ISSN 0719-8884

